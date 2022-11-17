Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure
DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
oakpark.com
Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect
The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
WIFR
Fire breaks out in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
WSPY NEWS
Museum finds a place for stories, a place to call home
One hundred and fifty-seven years is long enough to tell a story. Like the time the head of Abraham Lincoln disappeared from Plano High School or the smallpox epidemic quarantine. There’s also a prize inside the first junk food. Can you guess it?. Now the word is out. Finally,...
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police officers recognized by Illinois House for rescue
Two Oswego police officers were recognized in the Illinois House earlier this week for their quick reaction to a vehicle crash back in June. A resolution introduced by Plainfield State Rep. Mark Batinick honors Officers Rebecca Hayes and Chad Vargas who were able to rescue someone from a burning car after it had crashed into a dump truck. Officer Hayes was able to get the driver out of the vehicle while Officer Vargas put out the fire.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
Police investigating after partial skeletal human remains found in north suburbs
When officers arrived, it was confirmed the remains were human, police said.
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
wgnradio.com
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
