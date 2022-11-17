ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure

DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
DEKALB, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect

The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
OAK PARK, IL
WIFR

Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL
WIFR

Fire breaks out in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Museum finds a place for stories, a place to call home

One hundred and fifty-seven years is long enough to tell a story. Like the time the head of Abraham Lincoln disappeared from Plano High School or the smallpox epidemic quarantine. There’s also a prize inside the first junk food. Can you guess it?. Now the word is out. Finally,...
PLANO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police officers recognized by Illinois House for rescue

Two Oswego police officers were recognized in the Illinois House earlier this week for their quick reaction to a vehicle crash back in June. A resolution introduced by Plainfield State Rep. Mark Batinick honors Officers Rebecca Hayes and Chad Vargas who were able to rescue someone from a burning car after it had crashed into a dump truck. Officer Hayes was able to get the driver out of the vehicle while Officer Vargas put out the fire.
OSWEGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
wgnradio.com

Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!

Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
ROSEMONT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute

The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
OSWEGO, IL

