More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. 3News'...
National Weather Service: Lake-effect snow warning will impact some Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties will be under a lake effect snow warning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, NWS said. The cities impacted by this include Andover, Ashtabula, Bainbridge,...
Lake County issues Code Blue as temps dip
The Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued a Code Blue due to dipping temperatures this weekend.
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
How much snow fell in your neighborhood
Some areas in Northeast Ohio were buried in snow on Thursday morning while others saw fairytale-like flakes floating around just as the sun rose.
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.
More snow is coming: What to keep in your car and how to handle the roads
*For related video, watch above. CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With heavy lake effect snow in the forecast, it’s a good time to consider what items to keep in your car in case you get stuck while driving this winter. Even though people in Northeast Ohio are used to driving in winter weather, it’s helpful to […]
Lake County activates 'Code Blue' to keep homeless community warm Saturday night
In response to the frigid temperatures and impending snow, the Lake County Sherriff's Office has activated its Code Blue protocol which provides emergency shelter for the homeless community.
Thousands without power after lake effect snow
As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Did you hear that? Thundersnow booms over NE Ohio
There were booms of thunder amid the flurry of snow that blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio by Thursday morning, heard by FOX 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher and other FOX 8 viewers. It's called thundersnow and it's fairly rare.
Donations needed for CRS holiday programs: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- It’s the season of giving, and Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) offers several programs for the community to support to make the holidays bright for families in need. The Santa’s Workshop program provides children with a coat, pajamas and “wish list” items (toys). Each...
Youth brave wind, cold for needy: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Saturday night was a perfect time to experience the challenges of being homeless. The 30-degree blustery weather with whipping winds brought bitter cold to more than 10 youth members and leaders outside St. Mary of the Falls Church seeking donations for the homeless. Alex Gillespie...
Heavy lake-effect snow ending on Sunday
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for portions of the viewing area for this weekend due to the threat of heavy snow and windy conditions.
Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
