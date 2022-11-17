Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State men improve to 4-0 with 67-57 win over William Jewell
The Emporia State mens basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 67-57 win over William Jewell Friday night. The Hornets trailed early before closing out the 1st half on a 17-7 run to take a 32-27 lead to the locker room. In the 2nd half Emporia State built a 12...
KVOE
Emporia State cross country teams wrap up season at Regionals
The Emporia State Cross Country teams closed out their seasons at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday. The men finished in 16th place. They were led by Jaime Diaz who finished in 46th place. The women finished in 19th place. They were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 70th...
KVOE
Kansas State outscores West Virginia 48-31
Kansas State jumped out to an early lead and never trailed on the way to a 48-31 win over West Virginia Saturday. The Wildcats scored on 6 of their first 7 possessions. Quarterback Will Howard threw 2 touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown. He said scoring on the first possession was huge.
KVOE
Emporia State mens Disc Golf team Ranked #1
The Emporia State men’s Disc Golf team is ranked number 1 in the nation after finishing in 1st place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually Alexis Chaparro is ranked 4th in the nation. The Emporia State women are ranked 11th after finishing in 2nd place at the MidSouth Qualifier. Individually...
KVOE
Spartan Boxing goes 0-3 in Kansas City Saturday
Three Emporia Spartan Boxers were in action Saturday night. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore fought as part of Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. All three boxers lost via decision. Jones now holds a record of 1-1, Silvey falls to 2-1 and Moore begins his...
KVOE
Emporia State women to face another early season test at #10 Drury
The Emporia State women face another early season challenge when they play at number 10 ranked Drury Saturday. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they need to go out and perform. The Emporia State women take a 2-0 record into the game, Sophomore Katie Horyna says there is a lot...
KVOE
Emporia State men to face Willliam Jewell
The Emporia State men’s basketball team wraps up a busy week with a game at William Jewell Friday night. Emporia State Coach Craig Doty says this will be a good test for the Hornets. Sophomore Peyton Rogers Schmidt says they will need to play to their strengths. Tipoff is...
KVOE
Four Emporia High boys soccer players earn all-state honors
Four members of the Emporia boys soccer team received All-State honors from the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association Friday. Senior Gio Garcilazo is a second-team selection at forward. Senior Rudy Bedolla is a second-team pick at defender. Senior Jefry Linares and junior Edwin Maciel are honorable mention selections as...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer falls in penalty kicks to Bemidji State in Central Region Championship
The Emporia State soccer team had its season end on Friday in the Central Region Championship match against Bemidji State. After being tied at 1 after 110 minutes of play, Bemidji State won the game 3-1 on penalty kicks. Bemidji State scored the first goal in the 19th minute of...
KVOE
Burlingame, Waverly end seasons in sub-state semifinals
Two area football teams had their seasons end Friday night in the sub-state round. In 6-Man, Waverly’s undefeated season ended in a 60-12 loss to Cunningham. The Bulldogs finish their season with an 11-1 record. In 8-Man Division I, Little River shutout Burlingame, 48-0. The Bearcats finished their season...
KVOE
High School Football plays down to Final 4
It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
KVOE
Jazz for the common good: ESU Jazz Ensembles fundraise for United Way of the Flint Hills
The Jazz Ensembles of Emporia State University Music Department offered a night of music to support a special cause on Thursday. Under the guidance of the Director of ESU Jazz Dr. Gary Ziek and ESU guest director Katelyn Hess, the first and second Jazz Ensembles offered a variety of songs with solos of trumpet, saxophones and trombone played by different students.
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
KVOE
National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction culminates American Education Week by raising more than $22,000 for Hall of Fame induction activities
For the 31st consecutive year, the KVOE National Teachers Hall of Fame radio auction closed out American Education Week festivities. The auction once again originated from the Emporia State Federal Credit Union Industrial Road branch on 14KVOE, 96.9 FM, KVOE-TV at KVOE.com and ValuNet Fiber Channel 3. In addition to playing host to the auction, ESFCU also made the first contribution of the evening with a $2,000 donation.
KVOE
Jesse Taylor named new Emporia Deputy Fire Chief
The Emporia Fire Department has announced its new Deputy Fire Chief. Jesse Taylor has been promoted to the position according to a news release from Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck. Taylor has been with the department since 2001 when he joined in a voluntary capacity. Taylor was then hired on...
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers and the Kansas Leadership Center share the importance of having a bilingual city with the community
Can one city speak two languages? Emporia Spanish Speakers thinks it is possible and their efforts were highlighted at the pop-lunch event hosted by the Kansas Leadership Center on Wednesday. Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently featured in The Journal, a leadership magazine of the KLC. Members of the community gathered...
KVOE
Jobless rates up slightly between September and October
Despite a slight increase in the state’s unemployment rate between September and October, officials with the Kansas Department of Labor are pleased with two trends in the latest monthly report. The first trend is the 2.8 percent rate last month — above the October rate of 2.6 percent —...
KVOE
EMPORIA HOUSE FIRE: Investigation may not wrap up until Saturday at earliest
An investigation continues into Thursday’s damaging house fire at 410 Rural in Emporia — and the investigation won’t be done until the weekend at the earliest. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says crews from Emporia and Americus noticed moderate smoke and flames when they arrived shortly before 4:30 pm, referencing KVOE video posted online.
KVOE
Morris County Attorney named county’s new magistrate judge
Morris County now needs a new lead prosecutor. The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected current County Attorney Laura Viar as the county’s next magistrate judge. She will take her new position after being sworn in and follows current judge Margaret White, who is retiring on New Year’s Day.
KVOE
Salvation Army holiday efforts off to good start after kettle kickoff, American Legion toy run
Saturday was a big day for the Salvation Army of Emporia. A special media challenge helped to open up the annual kettle campaign. KVOE was stationed at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply, and General Manager Ron Thomas says the campaign is starting when demand for services is high. Over $2,500...
