Cleveland, OH

WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31

MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
MEDINA, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s next for the Browns at 3-7?

DETROIT, MI -- The Browns lost to the Bills on Sunday, 31-23, and the game wasn’t that close. The Bills ran away from the Browns in the second half after sleepwalking through most of the first half. The loss drops the Browns to 3-7 and, while mathematically not eliminated,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
MEDINA, OH
worktruckonline.com

Penske Opens First LEED-Certified Facility in Ohio

Penske Truck Leasing announced it has recently opened a facility in Akron, Ohio. The new facility is Penske’s first-ever, full-service rental and leasing facility that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified, according to the company's news release. “Our sustainability efforts are an integral part of our day-to-day...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

