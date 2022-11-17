Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
SHREK RAVE – 21+ Only in Cleveland, OH Feb 18th, 2023 – presale code
The newest SHREK RAVE – 21+ Only presale password is now open to members! While this exclusive presale opportunity is on line, you have the chance to get SHREK RAVE – 21+ Only show tickets before tickets go on sale to the public!. This might be the best...
Christmas Connection opens at IX Center
The shopping spree started a little earlier as customers started strolling into the IX Center beginning at 8 a.m. as part of the Cleveland Christmas Connection.
Eat, drink, shop and be merry in Medina
Thanksgiving may be next week but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Medina. This weekend, the city kicked off the holiday season with their 38th annual Candlelight Walk.
A Christmas Story House owners deny reports that actors are in talks to buy Tremont properties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Actor Yano Anaya, who played Scut Farkus’ “crummy little toadie” Grover Dill in the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” is creating a bit of a stir in the media by claiming that cast members want to buy the “A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Update: The Resonators Cancel Upcoming Concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
Concert was to celebrate the late Michael Stanley's legacy
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31
MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game in Detroit for free (11/20/22)
The Cleveland Browns will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Ford Field in Detroit, as the game was moved Thursday due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area. Kickoff is still set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE...
Browns vs. Bills: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 11 game
DETROIT, Mich. -- Not even a blizzard could stop the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns this week. The two teams will face off at Detroit’s Ford Field due to the snowstorm that hit western New York. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (3-6) will have to keep Bills...
Thirsty Dog Brewing’s beer dinner uses author’s regional cookbook for menu pairings
AKRON, Ohio – Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. is planning a Taste of Akron beer dinner featuring recipes from Judy Orr James’ cookbook, “Akron Family Recipes: History and Traditions from Sauerkraut Balls to Sweet Potato Pie.”. The dinner is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. James will sell and...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
Watch: Christmas tree lights up night at Crocker Park
Tonight, less than a week before Thanksgiving, the outdoor mall is hosting its Christmas tree lighting event.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
WKYC, CJN’s Monica Robins receives Press Club of Cleveland’s Chuck Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame...
What’s next for the Browns at 3-7?
DETROIT, MI -- The Browns lost to the Bills on Sunday, 31-23, and the game wasn’t that close. The Bills ran away from the Browns in the second half after sleepwalking through most of the first half. The loss drops the Browns to 3-7 and, while mathematically not eliminated,...
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
Penske Opens First LEED-Certified Facility in Ohio
Penske Truck Leasing announced it has recently opened a facility in Akron, Ohio. The new facility is Penske’s first-ever, full-service rental and leasing facility that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified, according to the company's news release. “Our sustainability efforts are an integral part of our day-to-day...
Youth brave wind, cold for needy: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Saturday night was a perfect time to experience the challenges of being homeless. The 30-degree blustery weather with whipping winds brought bitter cold to more than 10 youth members and leaders outside St. Mary of the Falls Church seeking donations for the homeless. Alex Gillespie...
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
