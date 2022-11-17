Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road. An extensive search, which included...
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
huroninsider.com
Police attempt to serve arrest warrants on Mississippi murder suspect
FREMONT – The Fremont Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies, on Monday morning, attempted to serve arrest warrants on 19-year-old Ronald Buckley at the Ross Park Apartment Complex. Police, however, were unable to serve Buckley his warrants and believe that he may have left the area. Buckley...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust man with meth
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine after leading law enforcement officers on a brief pursuite in the early morning hours of Oct 28. The man, Tony M. Anthony, 51, of 10061 Road 2624, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, possession of a...
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
kicks96news.com
A Domestic Altercation in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars
On Sunday, November 13th at 12:25 a.m., Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Rd regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon. When officers arrived on scene a woman, Bessie Leflore, was standing in the doorway holding a kitchen knife with blood on it. After being advised to drop the weapon, Ms. Leflore put it down and was placed in handcuffs while officers observed the scene.
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests
SANTANA MERCADES AGURRIE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0. ZACCHAEUS MARKELE BERRY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $2,721, $0. JOSHUA RAY BOUNDS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600/. JARROD BREEDLOVE, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting...
kicks96news.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, a Black man from Mississippi went missing on Oct. 2 in Taylorsville. His family now wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
What to know about Laurel’s Pancake Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3 this year in Laurel. Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with coffee, Coca-Cola products, white milk and chocolate milk. Proceeds of the fundraiser will fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel […]
Comments / 0