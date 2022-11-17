ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Dickson County Source

5 Dickson County Christmas Events

The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
DICKSON, TN
wjle.com

Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)

The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. These events bring the best makers and artisans to our beautiful City by the Lake. Bring a friend and enjoy a lovely day in Hendersonville while shopping locally. 2Sumner County Thanksgiving Blessing. Saturday, November...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet robbery arrest

Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN

