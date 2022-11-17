Read full article on original website
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
wjle.com
Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)
The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. These events bring the best makers and artisans to our beautiful City by the Lake. Bring a friend and enjoy a lovely day in Hendersonville while shopping locally. 2Sumner County Thanksgiving Blessing. Saturday, November...
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet robbery arrest
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing Nashville gym owner with hatchet in 2018
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Smyrna father hosts blood drive to honor daughter who nearly died
Baker Raborn hosts a blood drive every year after his daughter almost died during an ectopic pregnancy.
City seeks community’s vision for former Hickory Hollow mall
The Metro Nashville Planning Department is asking for the community’s feedback while drafting a roadmap for the former Hickory Hollow Mall's future.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church
Driving a car automatically makes you a target for catalytic converter thefts, even if the thief doesn't have a car themselves.
