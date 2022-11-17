ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 18

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov., 17, Meadow Rose Avenue, GPD. A 58-year-old man was cited for...
GILLETTE, WY
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/17/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to these incidents on Thursday, Nov. 17:. At 6:33 a.m. to Big Sky Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:55 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:19 a.m. to Brorby Boulevard for a citizen assist.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County divorces through November 12

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Obituaries: Steele; Furman

George Champ Steele: December 16, 1951 — November 12, 2022. George Champ Steele, age 70, died in the arms of his wife on Nov. 12, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming, after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born Dec. 16, 1951, to Edwin and Edna Steele in Sundance, Wyoming....
GILLETTE, WY
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
GILLETTE, WY
CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
GILLETTE, WY

