The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Klezmer band began as a small group and quickly grew as community members showed interest. “I would hire friends from the community, music teachers, professional musicians, to come and be a part of our worship services,” said Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth-El in Tyler. Katz has been playing guitar for about 30 years now.
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. “It’s good, and it’s important that people know that we love them, and that God loves them, and they have that support here in the community,” said Salvation Army Captain Michelle Walker.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Carmela's Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security.
Grace Community School filling thousands of shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to spread joy this Christmas season, Grace Community School is coming together for the ‘Operation Christmas Child’ project. The project is put on by Samaritan’s Purse to share God’s love in a tangible way. Gifts are packed in a shoebox and will soon be delivered to children in need across the world.
Carmela's Santa Land
‘Neverland’ reimagined through dance, pop music at Tyler’s Liberty Hall
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dance troupe is putting a new, artistic spin on the magical fantasy realm of Neverland in a special set of performances on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Artistic Dance Concepts Performing Arts Conservatory will will bring this unique performance to life to...
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard. The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.
High Speed Chase
TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. ”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ......
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Tyler Police Detective Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after recently being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said after being sworn in by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. in front of a courtroom full of family and friends on Friday.
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
Suspects accused of reselling products bought with stolen checks to buy narcotics
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested three people for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are accused of using stolen and fraudulent checks to buy thousands of dollars in products from East Texas stores, and then reselling the items for money to buy drugs.
