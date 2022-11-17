Research: 78% of all staked ETH is across 4 centralized providers; 74% of all blocks are OFAC compliant

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
techaiapp.com
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
cryptoslate.com
Bahamas watchdog ordered FTX to send digital assets to its wallet
The Securities Commission of Bahamas revealed on Nov. 18 that it directed FTX to transfer digital assets under its control to the Commission’s wallet on Nov. 12. According to the regulator, the directive was aimed at “safekeeping” the assets and “was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors” of the bankrupt exchange.
coinjournal.net
Is it possible to mine Cryptocurrencies using the Cell Phone? Understanding the technology behind Mining
Mining bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency, on a personal computer is no longer feasible, but new technologies make the process of creating new coins accessible again. One of these new technologies, developed by the team at PLC Ultima is coinage. As you will discover in this article, this new technology...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
msn.com
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was collapsing now has the 35th largest pile of ethereum tokens in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for ether on Tuesday, significantly adding to their holdings of the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, according to a report from Bloomberg. The hacker's haul of ether now amounts to roughly 228,525 tokens worth $288 million.
wealthinsidermag.com
Binance’s Bitcoin Reserve Stash Nears 600,000, Company’s BTC Cache Is Now the Largest Held by an Exchange
While there’s been a lot of discussions concerning proof-of-reserves, self-custody, and the more than $5 billion in bitcoin and ethereum that left exchanges between Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, 2022, Binance’s bitcoin stash has grown significantly since Nov. 12. In fact, metrics from cryptoquant.com indicate that Binance’s bitcoin reserves reached an all-time high on Nov. 19, 2022, as the trading platform holds roughly 582,054 bitcoin worth $9.62 billion using bitcoin’s exchange rate on Nov. 20, 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
cryptoslate.com
KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu confirms exchange ‘fully liquid,’ talks regulation and the future of DeFi – SlateCast #31
Speaking with CryptoSlate’s Akiba on the latest episode of the SlateCast, Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, stated that the collapse of FTX was a “huge blow to the entire industry” but that. “Institutions and exchanges are all willing to extend a helping hand for this crisis...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Eyes turn to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust after FTX collapse; Cardano to launch fiat-backed stablecoin in 2023
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 18 includes fears of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust being in trouble, Bahamas’ order for FTX to transfer its digital assets, and SafePal’s 125% spike as a result of the increasing popularity of non-custodial wallets. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
cryptoslate.com
Transfer spoofing evident in FTX Exploiter wallet meme tokens transfers – ZachXBT
On Nov. 20, on-chain detective ZachXBT set out a Twitter thread to debunk the three most commonly misunderstood issues surrounding the FTX case. The FTX hacker trading meme coins. ZachXBT began by alleging that the ‘0x59’ wallet was a blackhat address and not affiliated with either the FTX team or...
