Research: 78% of all staked ETH is across 4 centralized providers; 74% of all blocks are OFAC compliant

By Josh O'Sullivan
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
cryptoslate.com

Bahamas watchdog ordered FTX to send digital assets to its wallet

The Securities Commission of Bahamas revealed on Nov. 18 that it directed FTX to transfer digital assets under its control to the Commission’s wallet on Nov. 12. According to the regulator, the directive was aimed at “safekeeping” the assets and “was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors” of the bankrupt exchange.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
msn.com

FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token

The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was collapsing now has the 35th largest pile of ethereum tokens in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for ether on Tuesday, significantly adding to their holdings of the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, according to a report from Bloomberg. The hacker's haul of ether now amounts to roughly 228,525 tokens worth $288 million.
wealthinsidermag.com

Binance’s Bitcoin Reserve Stash Nears 600,000, Company’s BTC Cache Is Now the Largest Held by an Exchange

While there’s been a lot of discussions concerning proof-of-reserves, self-custody, and the more than $5 billion in bitcoin and ethereum that left exchanges between Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, 2022, Binance’s bitcoin stash has grown significantly since Nov. 12. In fact, metrics from cryptoquant.com indicate that Binance’s bitcoin reserves reached an all-time high on Nov. 19, 2022, as the trading platform holds roughly 582,054 bitcoin worth $9.62 billion using bitcoin’s exchange rate on Nov. 20, 2022.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
cryptoslate.com

Transfer spoofing evident in FTX Exploiter wallet meme tokens transfers – ZachXBT

On Nov. 20, on-chain detective ZachXBT set out a Twitter thread to debunk the three most commonly misunderstood issues surrounding the FTX case. The FTX hacker trading meme coins. ZachXBT began by alleging that the ‘0x59’ wallet was a blackhat address and not affiliated with either the FTX team or...

