Wilmington, NC

Holdthebus
3d ago

What a horrible end for a beautiful life..Her creator has her now safe in his hands. please remember Vengeance is the Lord's alone..He will prevail. Prayers for her family

Marie Branch
3d ago

I'm sending my sincere condolences to The Family of This Precious Angel... I'm sending my Heartfelt prayers to the Family 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏 May God serve Justice for This Precious Angel who was taken away from her Loving Family🙏🙏🙏🙏Giving you your Flower 🌹 Lil Angel 😇 & I truly pray that Justice will prevail to all aspects that's necessary possible

Bernard Yon
2d ago

My condolences and prayers to/for the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace No matter who it is The appropriate and correct punishment that is effective for human beings who commit murder is death then justice would be served A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash period

