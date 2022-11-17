ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Two months after 3-day strike, 15K Minnesota nurses may strike again

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rt3z_0jEZ4tNZ00

15K nurses to vote on another strike 06:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses say they aren't getting anywhere in negotiations with hospitals and they may authorize another strike.

In September, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association went on a three-day strike . After that, they said they were hopeful they could get back to the bargaining table and get a deal done.

But on Thursday, the nurses' union says that hasn't happened despite a number of meetings with their hospital groups.

One nurse at M Health Fairview talked about the issues most important to them.

"We continue to be met with resistance when it comes to top issues that are important to our nurses: staffing, fair wages, paid family leave, increased sick and vacation accrual and recognition to all nurses for the sacrifice made during the COVID pandemic," Chelsea Schafter said.

MORE: Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work

On Nov. 30, the 15,000 nurses in the union will vote yet again to possibly authorize a strike. The nurses have been trying to get a deal done for eight months now.

The Twin Cities hospital group coalition said it is committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract agreement. The coalition also said it has suggested mediation, but the nurses' union continues to reject that idea.

In a statement, Allina Health said:

When announcing their plan for a strike authorization vote later this month, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) publicly said it is open to mediation. Allina Health has repeatedly requested mediation for months and welcomes it as the best next step to reach agreement for all involved.

We are facing an intensifying surge of illness related to RSV and influenza that is creating an access-to-care crisis in our hospitals with real impacts to the lives of Minnesotans. With this vote, the union is choosing to be opportunistic at a time of vulnerability for our community by disrupting care.

Allina Health has a negotiation session with MNA scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and we are willing to engage a mediator to be part of that session. Based on today's news conference, we will take the union at their word that they are finally ready to participate in meaningful bargaining, rather than continuing to make unsustainable economic demands, resorting to public theater and creating stalemates that ultimately result in unnecessary impacts to those we serve.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans with disabilities say state laws restrict financial freedom

MINNEAPOLIS - Imagine going to school, getting a professional degree, then not being able to use that degree because it actually pays too much money. That's what some Minnesotans with physical disabilities say is their reality. To understand their stories, you have to understand how they began."I have spinal muscular atrophy, type two," A.J. Kreig said. "I've been in a wheelchair since I was 4." "So I have spinal muscular atrophy," Damon Leivestad said. "I walked until I was about 10 years old and then transitioned to a manual wheelchair. It gets the job done." Leivestad studied mechanical engineering. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

On Give to the Max Day, food shelves report 30% increase in need this year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday marks the 14th annual Give to the Max Day. It's a nonprofit fundraising event organized by GiveMN.Nearly one-third of the thousands of organizations who benefit from Give to the Max Day, say they rely on fundraising for most of the year. This year is especially critical."Need is increasing. we have folks because of the economy, long term impacts of the pandemic who are seeking more services that they ever had before," GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said.Second Harvest Heartland has felt that impact firsthand."We've just gone through the hungriest summer and fall in recent memory," CEO Allison O'Toole...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington,...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.

On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender-nonconforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Four Key Members of Walz Cabinet Stepping Down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet

Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota

The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Commissioners Jan Malcolm, John Harrington among key state leader departures

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday.Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips."Working with Gov. Walz and his team to help Minnesota navigate the COVID-19 pandemic was the most challenging and meaningful work I've done in my career," said Malcolm, who has led the health department under three different Minnesota governors.Malcolm was first appointed as...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy