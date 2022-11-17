Two months after 3-day strike, 15K Minnesota nurses may strike again
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses say they aren't getting anywhere in negotiations with hospitals and they may authorize another strike.
In September, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association went on a three-day strike . After that, they said they were hopeful they could get back to the bargaining table and get a deal done.
But on Thursday, the nurses' union says that hasn't happened despite a number of meetings with their hospital groups.
One nurse at M Health Fairview talked about the issues most important to them.
"We continue to be met with resistance when it comes to top issues that are important to our nurses: staffing, fair wages, paid family leave, increased sick and vacation accrual and recognition to all nurses for the sacrifice made during the COVID pandemic," Chelsea Schafter said.
MORE: Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work
On Nov. 30, the 15,000 nurses in the union will vote yet again to possibly authorize a strike. The nurses have been trying to get a deal done for eight months now.
The Twin Cities hospital group coalition said it is committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract agreement. The coalition also said it has suggested mediation, but the nurses' union continues to reject that idea.
In a statement, Allina Health said:
When announcing their plan for a strike authorization vote later this month, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) publicly said it is open to mediation. Allina Health has repeatedly requested mediation for months and welcomes it as the best next step to reach agreement for all involved.
We are facing an intensifying surge of illness related to RSV and influenza that is creating an access-to-care crisis in our hospitals with real impacts to the lives of Minnesotans. With this vote, the union is choosing to be opportunistic at a time of vulnerability for our community by disrupting care.
Allina Health has a negotiation session with MNA scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and we are willing to engage a mediator to be part of that session. Based on today's news conference, we will take the union at their word that they are finally ready to participate in meaningful bargaining, rather than continuing to make unsustainable economic demands, resorting to public theater and creating stalemates that ultimately result in unnecessary impacts to those we serve.
Comments / 2