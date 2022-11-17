Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Class held for students interested in nursing career
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the last class of the nursing pipeline preparatory program. The program is meant for high school students from freshmen to seniors, that have an interest in pursuing a nursing career. The students are given a chance to learn from medical professionals in the...
foxillinois.com
UIS offers free professional clothes to students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
foxillinois.com
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
foxillinois.com
UIS recognized for campus engagement
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) has been recognized for the first time by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the most engaged campus for college voting. ALL IN campus democracy Challenge recognizes colleges for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. During...
foxillinois.com
Final round of Emergency Rent Assistance Program starts Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is opening the final round of the Emergency Rent Assistance (ERA) Program to eligible Champaign County residents starting November 21. Only 200 applications will be accepted by the RPC. This final round of ERA will address past due housing costs...
foxillinois.com
After over 110 years of service AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After more than 110 years of service, AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business later this year. The owner Brian Lauer has decided to retire and close up shop. Lauer ran the company from 2009 from his predecessors the stouts who originally opened the...
foxillinois.com
Mental health professionals concerned with proposed Unit 4 changes to School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After several years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes kids faced, many parents believe that the last thing their kids need is another abrupt change coming next school year. One local mental health organization wrote a letter to Unit 4 and the community saying they are also concerned for student mental health.
foxillinois.com
Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
foxillinois.com
Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local businesses will be feeding people in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lincoln Land ABATE will serve as many needy individuals as they can between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The table will be set for anyone in need...
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $23,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported she was scammed out of $23,000. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student received a series of calls from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy in Chicago who said the student would be arrested if she did not pay a fine.
foxillinois.com
Winter clothing drive for neighbors without homes
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Cunningham Township in Urbana is helping to keep our neighbors without an address warm this winter. Residents are encouraged to donate new or gently used coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, and new socks to assist those in need. Donations can be dropped off at one...
foxillinois.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
foxillinois.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
foxillinois.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
foxillinois.com
Families of victims in Lanphier High School stabbing sue District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was killed and another teenager was injured in the stabbing in November 2021 in front of the high school. Now 16-year-old...
foxillinois.com
Illinois men's club soccer advances to final 8 following 3-0 win over Texas A&M
The Illinois men's club soccer team continues to roll on in this year's NIRSA post-season play. The Illini began group play in nationals on Thursday, where they took down Colorado State by a final score of 1-0, and an intense matchup against USC which ended in a 1-1 draw. They were crowned winners of their group and advanced to the next round.
foxillinois.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
foxillinois.com
DHS held in contempt of court over inmate transfers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) is now being held in contempt of court in Sangamon County. According to court documents, DHS was ordered by the courts to take custody of a county jail inmate found unfit to stand back on September 8. The...
foxillinois.com
Fire department urges safety during colder weather
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Fire Department is urging families to be careful when using appliances after multiple fires took place this week. One of which left two people injured and a pet dead. The home on the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue is a total loss. They were...
foxillinois.com
Two cats rescued from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE;. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday. Crews responded to the fire at 4:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of Casselbury Lane. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear, second floor of the home.
Comments / 0