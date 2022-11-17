ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

By VASILISA STEPANENKO and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy