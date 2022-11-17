Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota Looks To An Electric Future With The bZ Compact SUV Concept
The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept just debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which is the perfect location to introduce a brand-new EV. Toyota says it's not a production model but merely a glimpse of the future if it builds more models under the bZ (Beyond Zero) umbrella. To date, only the bZ4X is available in the States.
All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Is A Sexy Hybrid Quick Enough To Race A GR86
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid made its debut earlier today in European specification, but the details were light. Following the debut of the American Prius, we have loads more to share. Let's start with what will undoubtedly be the major talking point - the design. This is the fifth-generation...
Upcoming BMW M5 Hybrid Will Pack 700-HP V8 From XM SUV
We've known for some time that the current BMW M5 would likely be the last fully gas-powered model. The upcoming hybrid M5 has been spied several times before, and now we have a lead on where that hybrid powertrain will come from. It will come from the BMW XM, an...
2024 Subaru Impreza Hatchback First Look Review: That Don't Impreza Me Much
Once the basis for one of the most iconic rally-bred sports cars around, the Subaru Impreza has fallen from grace in a big way in years gone by. The 2024 Subaru Impreza has now been revealed, and in and amongst everything it's lost, we have to mourn the death of the sedan, the manual gearbox, and a WRX STI version that will not happen. What we're left with is a compact hatchback built on the Subaru Global Platform that goes toe-to-toe with best-sellers like the Honda Civic. And yet we're saddled with a CVT gearbox and two naturally aspirated engine choices. But in lieu of what we've lost, Subaru has revived the Impreza RS, giving us a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with 182 horsepower. You still don't get a manual, though. In a world where compact hatchbacks are a tougher sell than ever, can standard all-wheel drive compensate for everything else we've lost?
2024 Kia Seltos Arrives With Potent Turbocharged Engine, More Tech, And Sharp Styling
The refreshed Kia Seltos broke cover back in June, and while it gave us a glimpse of the new styling, additional details were relatively scant. But now the compact crossover has been revealed at the LA Auto Show, and we have plenty to share. Kia has reworked the turbocharged 1.6-liter...
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
Man Behind The Original Toyota Prius Says Hybrids Are Here To Stay
Toyota has released the latest Prius, and it's a revelation. Not only is it an attractive little car, but it's got a surprising amount of performance. As a hybrid, does the famous nameplate stand a chance in the looming electric era? Most certainly, according to the father of the Prius, Takeshi Uchiyamada.
2023 Toyota Prius First Look Review: Revitalizing An Icon
It's been 25 years since the first Toyota Prius arrived on the scene as a symbol of automotive eco-consciousness, which means that the nameplate is just about due for a quarter-life crisis. And yet, nothing about the all-new, fifth-generation Prius comes across as insecure or uncertain. By far the most stylish Prius yet, the new one is also no longer an absolute sluggard in performance terms, while still being admirably efficient. Toyota has doubled down on the fact that the world isn't ready for full electrification just yet, and the confident new Prius hybrid is more evidence of that stance.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
Mercedes-Benz EQS Requires A $1,200 Subscription To Unlock Its Full Power Output
Regrettably, we called this back in July this year. Back then, we said car subscriptions would not go away, and that they'd instead become the norm. The Mercedes-Benz EQS and the rest of the EQ lineup are the latest vehicles to dip their toe into this controversial pool, asking owners $1,200 a year for an Acceleration Increase subscription.
Ferrari 512 BB Koenig Special Sells For Half What A Stock Model Would
A gorgeous Ferrari 512 BB 'Koenig Special' just sold on collectingcars.com for £126,500 ($150,595), and if you have no idea what this is, then prepare for a celebration of 1980s excess. There aren't many companies that can tune a Ferrari and actually do it justice, but back in the...
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied Along With PHEV Model
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spied in its most revealing guise yet, with most of the body now exposed. The front and rear ends of the vehicle are still covered in extensive camouflage, and the wheels are clearly test items, but there are new details that we hadn't previously seen, including sleek, flush-fitting door handles.
Hyundai Invents New System To Sanitize The Trunk And Its Luggage
CarBuzz has discovered a Hyundai patent filed with the USPTO that describes a cargo cleaning innovation that sanitizes the luggage area and its contents. The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many manufacturers to invest in virus-proofing their cars' interiors, with all manner of techniques employed to remove pathogens from the cabin air and even new interior materials that actively kill viruses. PM2.5 filters, activated carbon filters, and air ionization systems are becoming commonplace in the luxury market, and much of this technology will soon trickle down to lower-end cars as well.
Drako Dragon SUV Has 2,000 HP And Can Do A Quarter-Mile In 9 Seconds
Drako Motors, a luxury sports car manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has just revealed its long-awaited Dragon all-electric super SUV, and it makes the Tesla Model X Plaid look utterly dull. Described by the company as "the most powerful, quickest, and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history," the Dragon is here to take luxury electric mobility to new heights.
Modellista Wastes No Time With All-New Toyota Prius Bodykit
If you look at the all-new Toyota Prius and your first thought is that it just doesn't look aggressive enough, then you will be glad to learn that the Toyota and Lexus specialist designers at Modellista have already worked on an extensive body kit to satisfy your needs. This is...
G-Power Gives BMW M3 More Power Than Next-Generation Hybrid M5
German tuning firm G-Power has built a reputation around making the BMW M3 go faster than the manufacturer ever intended it. The brand's genesis was a V10-powered E46 M3 CSL, and now it's back to tune up the latest M3. This time, G-Power's fettling has led to an M3 Competition with an astounding 720 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
If You Want A New Audi R8 You Better Act Fast
Audi has just revealed the 2023 R8 GT as a send-off to the second-generation supercar and the V10 engine, but the brand has told CarBuzz that there will not be an R8 GT Spyder for this generation. Nils Fischer, Technical Project Manager of the Audi R8, at the international launch...
2023 Honda HR-V Earns Top Safety Rating From IIHS
The second-generation Honda HR-V was all new for the 2022 model year, and now the Japanese automaker has additional bragging rights for its latest subcompact crossover. The 2023 HR-V has officially earned a Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), making it the seventh Honda in the current lineup to receive this crash score. The TSP+ is the highest possible score in these tests. Those other 2022 model year Honda models include the Accord, Civic Sedan and Hatchback, Insight, and Odyssey. Meanwhile, the outgoing CR-V generation earned a Top Safety Pick (one step down from TSP+) rating, though only when equipped with optional and more powerful headlights. The all-new sixth-generation CR-V has yet to be tested.
Limited-Edition Abarth Hot Hatch Inspires New Timepiece
People are like crows; we like to collect shiny things, even if they hold little meaning or add no real value to our lives. In the automotive world, this relates to many things such as alloy pedals, chrome exterior trim, shiny alloy wheels, and for some reason, flashy watches. We've covered numerous stories related to limited edition watches manufactured for exotic and high-end luxury cars, but this watch pays tribute to something much smaller in the form of the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, a sporty hatch based on the Fiat 500 - and also one of the few tiny hot hatches besides fast versions of the Mini Cooper.
CarBuzz.com
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0