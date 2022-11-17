Once the basis for one of the most iconic rally-bred sports cars around, the Subaru Impreza has fallen from grace in a big way in years gone by. The 2024 Subaru Impreza has now been revealed, and in and amongst everything it's lost, we have to mourn the death of the sedan, the manual gearbox, and a WRX STI version that will not happen. What we're left with is a compact hatchback built on the Subaru Global Platform that goes toe-to-toe with best-sellers like the Honda Civic. And yet we're saddled with a CVT gearbox and two naturally aspirated engine choices. But in lieu of what we've lost, Subaru has revived the Impreza RS, giving us a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with 182 horsepower. You still don't get a manual, though. In a world where compact hatchbacks are a tougher sell than ever, can standard all-wheel drive compensate for everything else we've lost?

2 DAYS AGO