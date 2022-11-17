Read full article on original website
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Does a Nephrologist Do for Diabetes?
When you have diabetes, you will likely have a whole group of health care professionals on your team. In addition to the regular members, such as your primary care provider, and possibly an endocrinologist, diabetes educator, dietitian and pharmacist, you may work with doctors who are specialists. An example of a specialist is a nephrologist. What does a nephrologist do and when might you see one?
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Healthline
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: How Psychological Stress Contributes to IBS Symptoms
Researchers say psychological stress can produce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They say the research could lead to new treatments for IBS. Experts say it’s possible to manage IBS symptoms with lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise. The link between stress and gastrointestinal distress is well known.
Medical News Today
Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat for Low Blood Pressure: Foods for Hypotension
Low blood strain, often known as hypotension, could be attributable to many elements, together with underlying medical situations, critical diseases, and medicines. Whereas having low blood strain sometimes could be regular, when blood strain readings are constantly low otherwise you expertise regarding signs equivalent to fainting, blurred imaginative and prescient, and lightheadedness, it's best to attain out to a healthcare supplier instantly.
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
hcplive.com
Dupilumab Quickly, Significantly Improves Sleep Quality in Atopic Dermatitis Patients
New data show adults receiving the biologic for eczema may see improvements in sleep disturbance within 4 weeks. Treatment of atopic dermatitis with biologic dupilumab may reduce adult patient’s frequency of sleep disturbance quickly and continually through 24 weeks of treatment, according to new findings. In new data presented...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Excessive Sweating a Sign of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that you sweat more than the average person. It’s not all in your head! There are scientific reasons for why this can happen. When most people think of type 2 diabetes, they think about high blood sugar levels and their impact on the eyes, kidneys, and feet through peripheral neuropathy and nerve damage.
Healthline
Anxiety Treatment: Mindfulness Program 'As Effective' As Common Antidepressant
Practicing mindfulness meditation can help relieve stress and anxious feelings. Now, a new study suggests that an 8-week mindfulness program works just as well for treating anxiety as a common antidepressant. The benefits of the program, known as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), are supported by research. While mindfulness is not...
Medical News Today
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
hcplive.com
Tralokinumab Provides Atopic Dermatitis Symptom, Severity and Quality of Life Benefit at 16 Weeks
New data from ECZTRA 1 and 2 show patients unable to achieve complete skin clearance nonetheless benefitted in at least 1 component of disease improvement. Tralokinumab may help patients with atopic dermatitis previously unable to achieve skin clearance with therapy reach not only such outcomes—but those indicating symptom and quality-of-life improvement as well.
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
hcplive.com
Efficacy, Safety Comparable Between Infliximab and Biosimilar for IBD Patients
For safety, 24.1% of the entire study population experienced adverse events, with 18 participants developing tuberculosis. Infliximab and a biosimilar of infliximab have similar efficacy and safety results in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A team, led by Peeyush Kumar, Department of Gastroenterology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences,...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Trauma on the Heart
Although trauma is considered to be a psychiatric symptom, the most serious long-term effects of trauma may be physical. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress such as hypervigilance and sleep deprivation have strong effects on the heart. Trauma can affect the heart both acutely - such as broken heart syndrome - and...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
