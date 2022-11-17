Concerns over how Faribault County’s libraries operate were brought before the County Board during their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Lately, we have had difficulties having enough members at County Library Board meetings to make a quorum,” Blue Earth Community Library director Heidi Schutt explained. “We would like to ask the County Commissioners to consider simplifying the process by dissolving the County Library Board and having the commissioners serve as our board/advisors.”

FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO