Chenango County, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM

FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks

LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/20/22)

Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.
WETM

Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region. The snow in the Watertown area began...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns

Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Alert Day Sunday

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Low 19. Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17. Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*. A few light snow showers will continue this evening from Lake Erie, coming to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning. According to the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

North Country: Portion of Route 11 closed due to emergencies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 from the city of Watertown to Evans Mills is impassible, according to a social media post by Calcium Fire Department Fire District. The organization stated in the post that two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the roadway trying to respond to emergency calls. Emergency officials are asking all residents to stay off the roads if they aren’t essential employees, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. “No unnecessary travel” advisories are in effect for many areas of Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow

MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways.  Thursday […]
MEXICO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY

