Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
Mick Foley On Why He Left Twitter: ‘It’s Mostly On Me’
Mick Foley said farewell to Twitter recently, but he says that while Twitter made it an easier decision, he struggled with moderating his use of the platform. Foley spoke on the new episode of Foley is Pod for AfFreeShows about his decision to leave the platform last month after Elon Musk acquired it.
CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary
CM Punk had a little fun at his own expense while during commentary for CFFC, cracking a joke about his AEW All Out backstage fight. Punk was doing commentary for the MMA company’s show on Friday when his co-host made a joke about Punk being injured and joked that the promotion would do “Fury Pro Wrestling” next year.
Jamie Hayter Welcomes a Match With Britt Baker, Reveals When They First Met
Jamie Hayter is the new interim AEW Women’s World Champion, and she’d be more than happy to defend it against Britt Baker. Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to in the interim title, and during the post-show media scrum she spoke about her friendship with Baker, a possible title defense against her and why she prefers wrestling people she’s friends with. Some highlights are below:
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
CJ Perry on Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Her to be Paired With Miro in WWE
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) discussed Vince McMahon’s more “traditional” view of booking women compared to Triple H. She noted that Vince McMahon didn’t want her paired with her now husband Miro (formerly) Rusev because McMahon thought Rusev being paired with a beautiful women would get him cheered. Below are some highlights:
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Bianca Belair on Upcoming Reality Show With Husband Montez Ford
– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com (via Fightful), WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed the upcoming WWE reality show featuring her and husband and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford:. “Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now...
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 9 Full Video
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released episode 9 of the show ahead of this weekend’s episode 10 broadcast. Here’s the lineup and full episode:. * Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush. * BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella. * Glitch the...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet & Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!
-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes. -Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.
MJF Says His Fans Like Him For His Authenticity
In an interview with Vulture, MJF spoke about his popularity in AEW and said that his fans like him because he’s authentic. Here are highlights:. On being funny and people liking him: “I think people gravitate toward me, because I’m completely, 110 percent authentic. If that makes people laugh, cool. If that makes people cry, cool. If that makes people angry, cool. I’m really just in it for the money.”
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho On Why Pro Wrestling Is a Sport, Jericho Wants It In the Olympics
Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho believe that professional wrestling is a sport, and Jericho has pitching it to the Olympics as a life goal. Moriarty was a guest on Talk is Jericho this week and talked about how he did a paper in high school on whether pro wrestling should qualify as a sport, comparing it to gymnastics. You can see highlights from the discussion below:
Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
Chris Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Title in a four-way match at AEW Full Gear tonight. Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli to retain the title, pinning Claudio after a Judas Effect. Jericho has been champion for 59 days after winning it from Claudio on September...
Eric Bischoff Slams Tony Khan Again, Calls Him A 15-Year-Old With Too Much Money
In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff took more shots at AEW CEO Tony Khan, calling him a ’15-year-old kid’ with ‘too much money’. Here are highlights:. On Tony Khan’s comments about him: “I think what Tony says is funny. Because he reminds me of a fifteen year old kid that’s got too much money and doesn’t know what to do with it and he’s running around, bouncing off walls trying to make some sense out of stuff.
Chavo Guerrero On AEW All Out Backstage Altercation, If He Sees CM Punk Going to WWE
CM Punk’s AEW status has been a subject of speculation following the post-All Out media scrum and altercation, and Chavo Guerrero shares his thoughts on the matter. During a conversation with Wrestling Inc, Guerrero — who had a short run with AEW — was asked about the situation and if he sees Punk potentially going to WWE if he does in fact leave AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
Jake Something Says the AEW Locker Room Was Very Respectful When He Worked Dark
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jake Something discussed his time working some matches on AEW Dark earlier this year in May and June. Below are some highlights form Fightful:. Jake Something on his experience working in AEW: “I just shot some e-mails. I did...
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In
Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Zoe Saldaña Won’t Be Too Upset To Leave Gamora Behind
Speaking recently to Variety, actress Zoe Saldaña talked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being her last portrayal of Gamora. When asked if the film would be her final entry in the MCU, she laughed. “I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”
