RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that his office has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally, approximately $60 million to Virginia, and will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO