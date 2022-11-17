CJ, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Gulfport, MS. He was a resident of Biloxi and Metairie, but his heart will always be in New Orleans. CJ proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a hard worker who worked as a Lineman and retired with Bellsouth/AT&T. In his younger years he was a member of many different bands and his love for music continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed the outdoors, bike riding along Lake Pontchartrain and the Boardwalk on the Gulfcoast in Biloxi. He loved New Orleans cuisine and dancing to Cajun music in the French Quarter. CJ was always looking to make people smile with a funny story. He loved his family deeply, especially those who called him PeePaw. CJ was caring, fun loving and big-hearted. He will be deeply missed.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO