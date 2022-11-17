Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VOLLEYBALL: Southeastern punches ticket to SLC title match today
HAMMOND, La. – Double-double efforts by Kailin Newsome, Cicily Hidalgo and Gracie Duplechein helped the No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over McNeese in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon in the University Center. With the 25-22, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21...
MBB: Lions roar back to upend Campbell at buzzer
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found itself fighting from underneath for the second straight evening, trailing Campbell by 20 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but this time the rally was completed as Boogie Anderson’s floater in the lane with :00.3 left capped a 29-8 run and gave the Lions a 70-69 win over the Camels Saturday evening at the Holmes Convention Center in the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event.
FOOTBALL: CHAMPIONS! Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
MBB: Lions rally falls just short in loss to Kennesaw
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team held Kennesaw State without a field goal over the last 7:30 of the game, but the Lions just couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit that preceded that KSU drought, dropping the opening game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the Owls 72-68 Friday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
MBB: Lions in North Carolina for three games at Appalachian State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team wraps up its five-game road trip, looking to build off a big win last Sunday, with a trio of games at the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event starting with Kennesaw State on Friday, Campbell on Saturday, and wrap things up against the host institution Appalachian State on Sunday with all games in Boone, N.C. at the Holmes Convocation Center.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr. was born April 2, 1948 to the late Mary Carter & the late Joe Smith. He served in the United States Navy & retired from Veterans Affairs as a Physician Assistant. Richard shared 44 wonderful years with his wife, Gwynderlyn Sampson Smith. He is the father...
SLU again earns rankings with U.S. News and World Report
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has earned three rankings from U.S. News and World Report, again being named among the top universities in the region. The university was listed as one of the top 50 public schools and one of the top 100 universities (private or public) in the South. Southeastern also was named as one of the top national performers for the social mobility of its students.
Catherine Thomas
Catherine Thomas of Amite, LA, answered the masters call at he age of 88 at her home in Amite. A woman of faith who loved the Lord as she often would quote her favorite scripture Psalms 27. Ms. Thomas will be missed as well as her delicious meals that she would prepare for so many to enjoy with lots of love mixed with it. The Thomas family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Carl Joseph "CJ" Juneau
CJ, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Gulfport, MS. He was a resident of Biloxi and Metairie, but his heart will always be in New Orleans. CJ proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a hard worker who worked as a Lineman and retired with Bellsouth/AT&T. In his younger years he was a member of many different bands and his love for music continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed the outdoors, bike riding along Lake Pontchartrain and the Boardwalk on the Gulfcoast in Biloxi. He loved New Orleans cuisine and dancing to Cajun music in the French Quarter. CJ was always looking to make people smile with a funny story. He loved his family deeply, especially those who called him PeePaw. CJ was caring, fun loving and big-hearted. He will be deeply missed.
Darrell Charles Pecar
Darrell Pecar was born on July 26, 1961, in Arabi, Louisiana and passed away on November 17, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 61. Darrell is survived by his two sons, Keegan and Cullen Pecar. Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Lynette Costanza Pecar, and his parents Francis Charles Pecar and Carmen Jene’ Pecar. Darrell was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and serving the community by cooking for Helping Hands Ministries. He carried on his wife’s legacy with the church as a member of Calvary Christian Center.
Michael Wayne “Cujo” Schafer, Sr.
Michael Wayne “Cujo” Schafer, Sr., was born March 1, 1972 in Hammond, the son of the late Killian E. Schafer, Jr. and Sandra Jean Pinion. He passed away November 15, 2022, at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA at age 50. “Cujo” was a carpenter and refinished floors. He was known as a courageous person who was strong willed and exhibited a strong work ethic. He is survived by his son, Michael Wayne Schafer, Jr.; brothers, Johnny Reno and Killian Schafer, III, and his wife Wendy Schafer; step sister, Dorchelle Pinion; and his granddaughter, Graylee Schafer. A graveside service will be held at Wetmore Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Brother Ward Kinchen.
Stacie Vining
Stacie Havard Vining of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 45. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaydell and William Havard; one sister, Sherri McNeese and a loving companion, Richard Lee. Stacie is survived by three sons, Gavin Vining, Gage Vining...
Market opens Saturday in Railroad Park; Starry November afternoon/evening events postponed to Dec. 10
HAMMOND---The new and improved Farmers & Artisans Market will go on as planned, but Starry November afternoon and evening events will be postponed in Downtown Hammond, due to the forecast Saturday. According to officials, the Hammond Farmers & Artisans Market will hold its grand reopening in Railroad Park starting at...
Covington driver arrested in fatal St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a...
Two die in Livingston Parish crash
DENHAM SPRINGS---On November 19, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The initial...
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
