Florence railroad crossing to close for 11 days starting on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A railroad crossing on E. Evans Street in Florence will be closed for at least 11 days starting on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for a company that handles traffic control for CSX Corp.
The crossing between Railroad Avenue and E. Lucas Street will close at 8 a.m. and will not be passable until the work is completed.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
