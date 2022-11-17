ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence railroad crossing to close for 11 days starting on Tuesday

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A railroad crossing on E. Evans Street in Florence will be closed for at least 11 days starting on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for a company that handles traffic control for CSX Corp.

The crossing between Railroad Avenue and E. Lucas Street will close at 8 a.m. and will not be passable until the work is completed.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

