ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPmW3_0jEZ295U00

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona by a score of 130-119.

Steph Curry erupted for 50 points, but it wasn't enough, and the Warriors fell to 6-9 in their first 15 games.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Kerr: "That's what being a coach is about; it's not just about drawing up a play; it's about really getting to know your players, building relationships with them, trying to give them a vision that they can collectively shoot for. Clearly, I have failed at that to this point, this year. So I have to do a better job, and I've gotta reach these guys, and we've gotta pull them together, and that's what we're gonna do."

The Warriors are now 0-8 on the road with the loss to the Suns.

According to StatMuse , the Warriors did not lose their eighth game on the road until January (during the 2021-22 season).

Even with the early-season struggles, they have been an elite team on their home floor in San Francisco (6-1 in seven games).

In addition, they are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Therefore, as long as they can keep themselves good enough to get into the NBA Playoffs, they will be a contender.

Curry has also played like an MVP to start the season, so they still have one of the top-five players in the NBA.

The two-time MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

They will play their next game at home against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Heat Nation

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
NBC Sports

Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'

The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy