Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona by a score of 130-119.

Steph Curry erupted for 50 points, but it wasn't enough, and the Warriors fell to 6-9 in their first 15 games.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Kerr: "That's what being a coach is about; it's not just about drawing up a play; it's about really getting to know your players, building relationships with them, trying to give them a vision that they can collectively shoot for. Clearly, I have failed at that to this point, this year. So I have to do a better job, and I've gotta reach these guys, and we've gotta pull them together, and that's what we're gonna do."

The Warriors are now 0-8 on the road with the loss to the Suns.

According to StatMuse , the Warriors did not lose their eighth game on the road until January (during the 2021-22 season).

Even with the early-season struggles, they have been an elite team on their home floor in San Francisco (6-1 in seven games).

In addition, they are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Therefore, as long as they can keep themselves good enough to get into the NBA Playoffs, they will be a contender.

Curry has also played like an MVP to start the season, so they still have one of the top-five players in the NBA.

The two-time MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

They will play their next game at home against the New York Knicks on Friday night.