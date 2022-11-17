Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
What to know about Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's embattled founder
The collapse of $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange FTX, like other scandal-ridden corporate failures, has yanked a once-celebrated executive into the harsh light of public scrutiny. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of FTX, quickly ascended to the top of the cryptocurrency sector, garnering goodwill in recent years as a philanthropist and...
ABC7 Chicago
A timeline of the historic collapse of FTX
Weeks ago, FTX was a $32 billion cryptocurrency darling. Now it's in bankruptcy. Larry David, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry are among the celebrities who endorsed the cryptocurrency exchange. Now they all face a lawsuit over their involvement. Concerns of financial instability at FTX -- a top platform where users...
ABC7 Chicago
FTX owes creditors $3.1 billion, court documents show
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes creditors $3.1 billion, according to court documents filed late Saturday night. The Bahamas-based platform filed for bankruptcy earlier this month after the company, run by 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, collapsed. The company saw its value soar to a peak of $32 billion in January. Creditors' names...
