an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Southeastern punches ticket to SLC title match today
HAMMOND, La. – Double-double efforts by Kailin Newsome, Cicily Hidalgo and Gracie Duplechein helped the No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over McNeese in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon in the University Center. With the 25-22, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21...
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Southland Champion SLU hosts Idaho in opening round of FCS playoffs
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning...
NOLA.com
Streaks alive: Three area teams claim titles again on final day of state swim meet
Best in three out of four — that was the story as three metro New Orleans-area teams won titles on the final day of the LHSAA state swimming meet. “I am so proud of both of these teams,” Jesuit and Dominican coach Bret Hannaman said. “My assistant coaches are incredible, and this (Jesuit) team knew what was out there in front of them. Each one focused on their job and this is where we are now.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: CHAMPIONS! Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
an17.com
MBB: Lions roar back to upend Campbell at buzzer
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team found itself fighting from underneath for the second straight evening, trailing Campbell by 20 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but this time the rally was completed as Boogie Anderson’s floater in the lane with :00.3 left capped a 29-8 run and gave the Lions a 70-69 win over the Camels Saturday evening at the Holmes Convention Center in the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event.
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set stage for major local quarterfinal round games
High school football playoff games often are about human emotion and unexpected twists. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
theadvocate.com
Southside continues historic roll with blowout regional victory against Northshore
The Southside High School football team continues to add milestones. Earlier this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins. The Sharks recorded another...
theadvocate.com
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win
Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
an17.com
MBB: Lions in North Carolina for three games at Appalachian State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team wraps up its five-game road trip, looking to build off a big win last Sunday, with a trio of games at the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event starting with Kennesaw State on Friday, Campbell on Saturday, and wrap things up against the host institution Appalachian State on Sunday with all games in Boone, N.C. at the Holmes Convocation Center.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NOLA.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
an17.com
Richard Warren Smith, Sr.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr. was born April 2, 1948 to the late Mary Carter & the late Joe Smith. He served in the United States Navy & retired from Veterans Affairs as a Physician Assistant. Richard shared 44 wonderful years with his wife, Gwynderlyn Sampson Smith. He is the father...
an17.com
SLU again earns rankings with U.S. News and World Report
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has earned three rankings from U.S. News and World Report, again being named among the top universities in the region. The university was listed as one of the top 50 public schools and one of the top 100 universities (private or public) in the South. Southeastern also was named as one of the top national performers for the social mobility of its students.
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
