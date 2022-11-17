Read full article on original website
MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet
BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group
A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
Montana volleyball team continues breakthrough season with win at Idaho State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s. Montana has...
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind top-seeded South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats
The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
Providence overcomes late three-pointer to defeat LC State in overtime
BUTTE – Day Two of the Montana Tech Fall Classic featured a pair of rematches from last weekend, starting with the Providence Argonauts and the Lewis-Clark State Warriors. Only a week ago, LC State beat Providence convincingly, 80-59. The Argos avenged the 21-point defeat with an overtime victory, 85-75.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team could’ve let “College GameDay,” rivalry pressure or a host of other factors derail its focus. Instead, the Bobcats put together their most complete game of the season. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, his offensive line and the team’s ensemble cast...
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday
MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
Providence men get even with Lewis-Clark State in OT triumph
BUTTE — Seven days after losing by 21 at Lewis-Clark State, the Providence men's basketball team rode another big day from Kenny Curtis to an 85-75 overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday afternoon in the Tech Classic. Curtis scored 26 points and added four assists one day after...
Brawl of the Wild: Keys to victory for Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats
BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle. The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Top-tier Montana Grizzlies run-defense disappears on biggest night of the season
BOZEMAN – One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers. Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game. Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the...
Providence outscores Dickinson State at the Montana Tech Fall Classic
BUTTE – The opening game of the Montana Tech Fall Classic between the Providence Argonauts and the Dickinson State Blue Hawks had no shortage of offense. Providence defeated DSU in a high scoring affair, 94-84. After an even start to the game, the Argos went on a 13-0 scoring...
ESPN chooses Nick Faldo as 'College GameDay' guest picker
BOZEMAN — Former professional golfer and TV analyst Nick Faldo will be celebrity guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Bozeman, the network announced during the telecast Saturday morning. Faldo is from England and moved to Montana over the summer after he retired from his golf...
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
Westmont College advances to NAIA Playoffs pool round with sweep over Montana Tech
BUTTE - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Volleyball Playoffs got underway at HPER Center on Saturday night, as Montana Tech hosted Westmont College (Calif.) in a first-round match. Both teams battled it out, with Westmont coming out on top, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-20, 28-26,...
Montana Tech defeats Lewis-Clark State to remain undefeated
BUTTE – After a boost in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll from No. 23 to No. 18, the Montana Tech Orediggers looked to continue their undefeated season against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Friday. In the second game of the night at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, the Orediggers...
