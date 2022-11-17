Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
Sumter County educational leaders come together to discuss relationship between education, workforce development
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The first-ever Sumter State of Education featured nine panelists from different public, private and higher educational entities around the county. Hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, the goal was to start the conversation around education and workforce development. Lefford Fate with the city...
South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Bulldogs host The Wildcats of Dillon – 3rd Round Playoffs
The Camden Bulldogs will host the Wildcats of Dillon tonight, Friday, November 18th, at Zemp Stadium for the 3rd round of playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, and all KCSD policies will be enforced. KCSD Clear Bag Policy, No Re-Entry, & No Outside Food/Drinks. Middle School students must be...
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
Teen found shot in Union County
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Clarendon County Council Special Called Media Agenda - Nov. 21, 2022
Consideration of the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 2022-11 – An DEFINITION OF “PROJECTS”; TO PROVIDE FOR THE USE OF.
