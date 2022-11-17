ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Bulldogs host The Wildcats of Dillon – 3rd Round Playoffs

The Camden Bulldogs will host the Wildcats of Dillon tonight, Friday, November 18th, at Zemp Stadium for the 3rd round of playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, and all KCSD policies will be enforced. KCSD Clear Bag Policy, No Re-Entry, & No Outside Food/Drinks. Middle School students must be...
CAMDEN, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
UNION COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy