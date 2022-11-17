ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
whqr.org

New Hanover County Board of Elections finalizes 2022 election results, one member dissents

The county canvass followed a week's worth of lengthy meetings, where county election board members worked meticulously through absentee and provisional ballots that were challenged for a variety of reasons, including illegible marks, confusion over suffixes (i.e. if a voter was a father or son where Jr. and Sr. were left off ballots), or the voter not being eligible.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters

When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants

The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
RALEIGH, NC
luminanews.com

NC Holiday Flotilla at WB Nov 26

Wrightsville Beach, NC – Put it on your calendar and plan an entire day around it. The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is Saturday, November 26. The popular boat parade begins at 6 p.m. with watercraft staging north of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.. According to this year’s parade route map, the holiday-themed vessels will traverse their normal route along the Intracoastal Waterway, Motts Channel, and Banks Channel before ending near Masonboro Inlet.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s first brewery now serves spirits, brews and cider

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland’s first brewery is now serving spirits. Brunswick Beer and Cider received their ABC permit about a week ago, after only serving food for nearly a month after the brewery opened for business. The new brewpub is an expansion of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. The...
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy