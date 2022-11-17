ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
Six Charged After Dunkirk Drug Bust

Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police Officers along with narcotics detectives, K-9 units, and other law enforcement officers exercised a search warrant early Friday morning on a residence in Dunkirk, where officers allegedly found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine mixes with fentanyl, scales and packaging materials, and $312 in cash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

