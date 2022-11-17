ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies

Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

A new all-halal Coney Island is open on Detroit’s Eastside

A new Coney Island has opened up in Detroit, just north of Hamtramck. Coney Star Halal offers halal breakfast foods, Coney dogs, corn beef egg rolls and more. Customers order from the counter of the newly-remodeled building with marble-looking floor tile and galactic wallpaper. Halal means that the food is...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United.  His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish.  Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
YPSILANTI, MI
1470 WFNT

Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
chevydetroit.com

Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Center establishment named one of Esquire's best new restaurants

Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.
DETROIT, MI
