FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
49ers Notebook: DeMeco Ryans, vampire repeller; Colorado trip testing fortitude; Foerster, Williams on tipping plays; Mooney still missing
The San Francisco 49ers continue practicing at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. They moved Friday's session, the second of three this week, indoors. Weather forced the change. It snowed overnight, leaving the outdoor fields in less-than-idea conditions. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the frigid...
Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers players stepping up has helped Jimmy Garoppolo, talks crowd expectations in Mexico
Jimmy Garoppolo is turning in one of the better seasons of his career. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback stepped in for an injured Trey Lance in Week 2 and has once again asserted himself as the leader on offense. Garoppolo has played well in the last two games. He hasn't...
Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: “He moves differently than pretty much all receivers on our team”
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, as the third-year wideout leads the team in targets(62), receptions(44), yards(567), and touchdowns(4). After a season in which Garoppolo missed several intermediate routes that Aiyuk ran, especially corner routes between the safeties...
NBC Sports
Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
John Lynch views George Kittle’s catch vs. Chargers as turning point for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had just one catch for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. It was an impressive effort, though. One person inside the organization even believes it may have been the play that turned everything around in the game for the Niners. The team didn't seem to be clicking for much of the first half.
NBC Sports
Greenlaw fined $10K by NFL for hit on Chargers' Herbert
After being ejected in Week 10 for a controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been given an expensive punishment. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, reports NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. The play took place last Sunday...
49ers at Cardinals, Week 11 predictions: Fans heavily favor Niners in Mexico
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, on Monday, November 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. While it is...
Antonio Brown trolls Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr amid struggling seasons: 'Wonder why Adams left'
Antonio Brown is at it again on social media, this time taking aim at veteran NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and the Raiders' Derek Carr.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cardinals in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football In México City. The 49ers are coming off a two-game win streak, and the team is looking to improve to 4-0 in the NFC West. If the 49ers want to defeat the Cardinals on Monday night, they must complete these five tasks to secure a victory.
NBC Sports
Warner represents 'important' Mexican heritage with pride
Among the 1,696 players currently in the NFL, 0.4 percent of them are Hispanic or Latino -- and 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner is one of them. Growing up in San Carlos, CA about 50 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, with Panamanian and Mexican roots, it didn’t take long for Warner to recognize and appreciate his heritage.
