Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

By David T. Mayes
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.

Most practitioner’s read this new rule as meaning that a non-spouse beneficiary could defer taking any money from an inherited retirement account until the tenth year, then fully liquidate the account. This would potentially maximize the tax-deferred growth of the account but could also trigger a larger tax hit than the beneficiary might otherwise incur if they instead spread the withdrawals out over the 10-year time frame. No doubt, many beneficiaries took the no required withdrawal approach and did not take withdrawals for 2021 and have delayed taking one for 2022.

In February, the IRS released proposed regulations that interpreted the 10-year rule differently in cases in which the original retirement account owner had already reached her Required Beginning Date; that is, the age at which she must start taking Required Minimum Distributions (RMD)s. In this scenario, the non-spouse beneficiary, according to the IRS, must still take annual required withdrawals from the inherited account, computing these amounts based on their own life expectancy. These life-expectancy-based withdrawals could be taken for years one through nine after the original account owner’s death, with the balance of the account being withdrawn in year ten.

The IRS’s interpretation was a surprise to just about everyone, raising concerns about whether non-spouse beneficiaries in this situation missed an RMD and are therefore subject to the standard 50% excise tax that applies. The next question is whether these “missed” withdrawals would need to be taken in 2022, along with a RMD for 2022.

Fortunately, the IRS has provided clarification and penalty relief in its Notice 2022-53 which was released on Oct. 7, 2022. The notice waives the RMD requirement for 2021 and 2022 in these situations in which a non-spouse beneficiary inherited a retirement account from an account holder who died after Dec. 31, 2019, and who had already started (or was required to start) taking RMDs. Required annual withdrawals in these cases would then need to commence for 2023 and continue until the entire account balance is distributed before the end of the tenth year after the original account owner’s death.

The Notice also acknowledges that some taxpayers may have paid the 50% excise tax on a “missed” inherited IRA RMD for 2021, given the timing of its original notice on the 10-year rule. In these cases, taxpayers can request a refund of the excise tax. Unfortunately, there is no relief available for taxpayers who took RMDs from inherited IRAs that would allow them to put the funds back into the IRA and have the associated tax paid refunded. In general, once the funds come out of an inherited IRA, there is no way to put them back in.

Beneficiaries who find themselves in this situation should plan to take an RMD from their inherited IRA in 2023. The amount will be determined by dividing the year-end 2022 account value by their life expectancy factor from the IRS’s single life expectancy table. Again, this calculation provides a floor for how much to withdraw from the account. In practice, inherited IRA owners will do well to do some longer-term tax planning to determine an “ideal” annual withdrawal amount. Larger withdrawals annually may be prudent if maximizing the deferral of withdrawals might trigger the need for much larger future withdrawals to meet the 10-year rule. If a large withdrawal to meet the 10-year rule from an inherited IRA coincides with the start date for RMDs from a taxpayer’s own retirement accounts this additional income could push the taxpayer into a much higher tax bracket. The additional taxable income could also trigger more tax on Social Security benefits and higher Medicare premiums.

David T. Mayes is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and IRS Enrolled Three Bearings Fiduciary Advisors, Inc., a fee-only advisory firm in Hampton. He can be reached at 603-926-1775 ordavid@threebearings.com.

