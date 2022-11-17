ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Season in Review: Johan Camargo

By Leo Morgenstern
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

Johan Camargo was a fine utility infielder for the Philadelphia Phillies until he was ultimately replaced by a better utility infielder.

Johan Camargo got off to a hot start for the Philadelphia Phillies , going 14-for-38 over the first two weeks of the season. The highlight was a two-out, three-run home run on Apr. 20 against the Colorado Rockies, which helped the Phillies bust out of a three-game losing skid.

After that, his bat cooled off, and he didn't contribute much more with the stick for the rest of the season. He did, however, serve as a solid utility infielder, appearing at second, third, and short and even starting a handful of games at first base.

Knee injuries kept him off the field for several weeks in mid-summer, prompting the Phillies to call up Yairo Muñoz, with whom he split utility infielder duties through the end of July. Then, around the trade deadline, Philadelphia acquired shiny new utility infielder Edmundo Sosa and sent Camargo away for good.

Camargo finished the year with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and he elected free agency after the season. He will look to new a new team that can offer him more big-league playing time next season.

Final Grade: C

Johan Camargo did what the Phillies needed him to do, starting games at all four infield positions and playing strong enough defense to offset his weak bat. It's not his fault the team traded for a better utility infielder at the deadline, leaving Camargo stranded at Triple-A.

Inside The Phillies

