Pelosi won't seek leadership after Democrats lose the House

 3 days ago

During a speech on the House floor on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would “not seek re-election as Democratic leader of our caucus in the next Congress.” She will continue to represent San Francisco.

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Hill

Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him

Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
UTAH STATE
