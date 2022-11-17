Pelosi won't seek leadership after Democrats lose the House
During a speech on the House floor on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would “not seek re-election as Democratic leader of our caucus in the next Congress.” She will continue to represent San Francisco.
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
CNN anchor Dana Bash asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she believes the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, affected voter turnout and what she thinks as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker if Republicans win the majority in Congress.
Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) congratulated Nancy Pelosi on Thursday on her “remarkable, historic run” leading House Democrats, after the congresswoman announced that she would be stepping down from party leadership next year. “Congratulations @SpeakerPelosi on a remarkable, historic run of service in the People’s House,” Boehner...
After announcing she won’t seek another term in House leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially handing to the baton to Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar to lead the now minority party in the House of Representatives. Jeffries, a 52-year-old congressman...
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
For nearly six decades, the legacies of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have been closely linked -- and together they will give up their leadership roles in Congress. At once allies but also political rivals, they both moved up the ranks to the highest posts in...
