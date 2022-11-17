ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Division of Emergency Management director talks about rebuilding after storms

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEbcl_0jEZ0sM000

Business and community leaders attended the Flagler Tiger Bay Club luncheon on Wednesday to see the guest speaker: Kevin Guthrie , director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

But Guthrie told them he is someone you’d rather not have around, because it could mean your community has just been torn apart by a hurricane or another disaster.

“You never want to see me. You never really want to see me,” Guthrie said.

That was not the case for this particular visit at Channel Side in Palm Coast which was like a homecoming for Guthrie, who previously served as Flagler County's emergency management director.

A pledge to help: 'Astounding damage' from Nicole reported in Volusia; DeSantis pledges aid to help beaches

Pictures of storm damage: Tropical Storm Nicole's aftermath in Volusia and Flagler counties

Road reopens: A1A reopens in Flagler Beach and Volusia County after crews repair Nicole's damage

Guthrie has more than 30 years of experience in public safety and emergency management in Florida, according to a press release. He also worked for 23 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, where he was a police officer and emergency preparedness coordinator.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Guthrie in 2021 as director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Guthrie said he agreed to speak to the Flagler Tiger Bay Club eight months ago. But he has had to adjust that talk as first Hurricane Ian and then Hurricane Nicole churned across the Sunshine State, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Ian and Nicole brought hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to Flagler and Volusia counties. The storms flooded homes, tore up piers and washed away sand dunes. Ian was linked to five deaths in Volusia County . Nicole forced the evacuation of condos in Daytona Beach Shores and sent homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea crumbling into the ocean .

A resilient recovery

Guthrie said he wants to assemble a team of federal, state and local agencies and community leaders to meet with residents about recovering from Ian and Nicole.

He said he wants a more enduring recovery. For example, Guthrie does not want to do just coastal restoration; he wants to ensure resiliency is part of it, as well.

“We got to figure out how to get the resiliency in that,” Guthrie said.

He said resiliency could be different things in different places. It could take the form of a seawall covered by dunes in a place like Flagler Beach, where Nicole gnawed big holes in A1A. The scenic state road was patched within days in Flagler and Volusia counties.

Guthrie said he had not heard of any problems with a seawall in Marineland. But you cannot put a seawall along the entire coast, he added.

“How do we put lipstick on the pig,” he said about a seawall.

Guthrie mentioned that mangroves were knocked down from storm surge in southwest Florida.

He said he is working to standardize and automate the process for communities to submit claims. Those claims can quickly add up to significant dollars, so it’s important to be efficient to get every dollar possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32d6MI_0jEZ0sM000

Trailers available but permits aren't

Guthrie also noted that his agency has 2,900 trailers spread out throughout the state for people who have been displaced by storms and need temporary housing. But he said the problem has been getting permits and approvals from local governments to be able to put those trailers on people’s driveways.

Guthrie said his goal is to submit $4 billion in city, county and state claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with individual assistance claims within 12 months. If successful in reaching that goal, then the state will receive about $800 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding. Local jurisdictions can use that money to buyout properties that have flooded at least three times or to elevate the same properties, Guthrie wrote in a subsequent email.

Guthrie also praised Isabella Tarsitano, 15, who at one time designed a website to connect elderly people with students who can help the elderly prepare for a storm. Tarsitano is an intern with Flagler County Emergency Management.

Guthrie said his goal is to get to full-recovery from a disaster in seven years. He compared that to Hurricane Andrew which devastated parts of South Florida in 1992. Full recovery from Andrew took 26 years, Guthrie said.

“That cannot happen,” he said.

He suggested that local governments develop a plan for redevelopment before a disaster strikes. They can put the plan on a shelf, so it’s ready if needed. Start thinking of how to recover, he said.

“We will not be judged by how we respond,” Guthrie said. “We will be judged by how we recover.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Division of Emergency Management director talks about rebuilding after storms

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants

Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Florida windstorm insurance

Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving

Although conditions may improve in time for the holiday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the wet weather will disrupt outdoor plans and travel into midweek. Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World

An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the state
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy