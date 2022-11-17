Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Class held for students interested in nursing career
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the last class of the nursing pipeline preparatory program. The program is meant for high school students from freshmen to seniors, that have an interest in pursuing a nursing career. The students are given a chance to learn from medical professionals in the...
newschannel20.com
UIS offers free professional clothes to students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
newschannel20.com
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
newschannel20.com
CWLP recognized as a Smart Energy Provider
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) has been recognized as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association. The award is given to companies that show environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing reliable and low-cost sustainable efforts. CWLP was recognized...
newschannel20.com
UIS recognized for campus engagement
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) has been recognized for the first time by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the most engaged campus for college voting. ALL IN campus democracy Challenge recognizes colleges for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. During...
newschannel20.com
Final round of Emergency Rent Assistance Program starts Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is opening the final round of the Emergency Rent Assistance (ERA) Program to eligible Champaign County residents starting November 21. Only 200 applications will be accepted by the RPC. This final round of ERA will address past due housing costs...
newschannel20.com
Call an ambulance, don't drive yourself
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — OSF HealthCare in central Illinois says they have seen suspected heart attack patients drive themselves to the emergency room. OSF HealthCare physician Dr. Bloomstand shares why it's a good idea to call an ambulance so treatment can start immediately.
newschannel20.com
Mental health professionals concerned with proposed Unit 4 changes to School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After several years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes kids faced, many parents believe that the last thing their kids need is another abrupt change coming next school year. One local mental health organization wrote a letter to Unit 4 and the community saying they are also concerned for student mental health.
newschannel20.com
Urbana High School to do E-Learning into Thanksgiving due to threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Terroristic threats have impacted Urbana High School. Urbana High School has received multiple threats over the month with the most recent one on Wednesday. All of the threats are currently under joint investigation by the FBI and Urbana Police. Urbana High School has decided to...
newschannel20.com
Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
newschannel20.com
Old Capitol Holiday Walks start next week
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield, Inc. is holding its holiday walk starting November 26. The event highlights local businesses and activities downtown. Upcoming activities include:. Midwest sleigh rides on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lighted Bus on Washington street.
newschannel20.com
Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local businesses will be feeding people in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lincoln Land ABATE will serve as many needy individuals as they can between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The table will be set for anyone in need...
newschannel20.com
U of I student scammed out of $23,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported she was scammed out of $23,000. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student received a series of calls from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy in Chicago who said the student would be arrested if she did not pay a fine.
newschannel20.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a remembrance for those who lost their life due to transphobia and hate in Springfield. The Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held in front of Out on Adams 413 E....
newschannel20.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
newschannel20.com
Indiana deputy accidentally shoots student at South Vermillion High School
CLINTON, In. (WCCU) — Around 9:30 Thursday morning at South Vermillion High School in Clinton, Indiana, a male student who is a senior at the school was injured after being accidentally shot by an Indiana State Police Deputy. "There was a Vermillion County Deputy who was instructing a class...
newschannel20.com
IHSA Semifinals: Insane final Leonard Bowl + Williamsville returns to State since 2019
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - There was one game between the IHSA State Championships and six area football teams: the semifinals. Three teams advanced to the state title game, while three other teams have ended their successful seasons in the semifinals. On Friday night, Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard and...
newschannel20.com
The Leonard Bowl: Playoff Edition
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A father and a son go head to head on the grind iron one last time. Friday is the Illinois State High School Association (IHSA) 4-A state semifinal between rivals Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG). Once again and for the last time ever the Cyclones...
newschannel20.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Comments / 0