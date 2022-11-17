ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tippecanoe County prosecutor: Murder case against Holmes is filled with 'smoking guns'

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8WgT_0jEZ0LfN00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tianna Holmes dabbed her eyes a few times Thursday morning during closing arguments describing Deron Keaton's killing, for which Holmes is charged with murder.

It was the first time in her three-day bench trial that she hinted at any emotion.

Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux began his closing arguments saying, "This is a smoking gun type of case."

Evidence all point to Holmes stabbing Keaton to death inside his apartment the night of Nov. 8, 2020, Laux said.

Keaton, 29, had a pacemaker, and it recorded any time his heart rate exceeded 150 beats per minute, and also recorded when the heart rate dropped below 70 beats per minute, at which time it would administer a shock.

According to that data, Keaton died between 10:07 and 10:14 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020, according to testimony.

Yet Laux pointed out Holme's contradiction through her phone records before and after that time.

Between 5 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020, Holmes did not use her phone. Then there was a flurry of text messages and phone calls running up to 12:40 a.m. Nov. 9, 2020. After her last call, she waited another 70 minutes before she called 911, Laux said.

Holmes gave police a confusing account of what happened to Keaton, most of which was contradicted by testimony on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

"The only witness to the murder, the only direct evidence to the murder is Tianna Holmes," Laux said about Holmes' shifting statements of the events of that night.

"The pacemaker data blows up her timeline," Laux said during closing. "He'd been dead for hours."

Laux played the recording of Holmes' 911 call, during which she contradicted herself several times.

The 911 dispatcher asked if he was breathing.

"Yes. He's responding to me," Holmes said.

Asked again if he's breathing, Holmes said, "He's not breathing. He'll respond, but I have to shake him."

Evidence in the trial from a paramedic indicated that rigor mortis had set in on Keaton's fingers and jaw and his wounds were not bleeding. This was evidence that Keaton had died hours before the 911 call.

Holmes said she left the apartment after Keaton's friends came over and began eating her tacos and drinking her liquor, Laux pointed out. But on her text messages, Holmes indicated Keaton kicked her out, and she was in the hallway.

Neither story was true, Laux said, noting prosecutors believe Holmes was creating an alibi through her text messages and phone calls.

Holmes told police she argued with Keaton and left the apartment when his friends — two men, two women and three children — came over.

Holmes claimed she walked to the park in the apartment complex, and when she returned to the apartment, Keaton's friends were leaving in a hurry.

But witnesses who stopped by Keaton's apartment to socialize testified there were a total of three men who showed up, drank a beer, smoke cigarettes and talked. Holmes, according to the testimony, was there, too.

In closing, Holmes attorney, Chris Phillips, said, "This case is based on assumptions and guess work.

"The state wants you to convict Miss Holmes because they said so."

Phillips noted that the pacemaker data was manipulated by the engineer, who testified he found an error in his earlier report pegging Keaton's time of death.

The engineer testified he found an error in his calculation and when he corrected the error, the pacemaker data indicated Keaton died between 10:07 and 10:14 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020.

Phillips said the two men, two women and three children who stopped by to visit are unknown.

"We don't know who these people are," Phillips said. "It's just as likely what Miss Holmes is saying is true."

But at least two of the people who stopped by testified. There were no children or women in the small group of friends who stopped by Keaton's apartment the night he was killed.

Phillips points to DNA testing of swabs from the apartment that indicated other people's DNA, but Laux countered in rebuttal that only Holmes' DNA was found on the murder knife's handle, and Keaton's DNA was found on the blade.

"Being in the house that night is all the evidence the court has to connect Tianna Holmes," Phillips said.

At the conclusion of closing arguments, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer said he will review the evidence and announce his verdict during a hearing at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder

INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette stabbing suspect awaits judge's verdict

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect accused of stabbing her brother to death now awaits a judge's decision. This comes after Tianna Holmes' week-long bench trial on a murder charge. Prosecutors pointed to several "smoking guns" during closing arguments on Thursday. Those include Holmes' DNA on a knife used...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Felon pleads guilty, receives 16 years for firearm possession

Decatur County, IN — An Indianapolis man was handed a 16-year sentence in Decatur Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony) as well being a Habitual Offender. Michael Ryan Jorgensen was sentenced by Judge Tim...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went to the police, telling...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
RICHMOND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
FOX59

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy