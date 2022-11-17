ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette updates decade-old employee timekeeping system

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved a quote for an updated employee timekeeping system, replacing the current system that has been used for over a decade.

An updated timekeeping system

While Timeclock Plus LLC has been used by the City of West Lafayette to track employee scheduling and daily processes for over 10 years, the board approved on Wednesday a quote with Timeclock Plus Software LLC for what's known as "SAAS based Versioning upgrade Replacement."

"The scope of work includes implementation, one year of license and hardware support and maintenance," Chris Benavidez, IT manager for West Lafayette said, "for the city’s time keeping system. Timeclock Plus LLC has been our software provider for over a decade."

This replacement will not exceed $11,432.70, according to board president Larry Oates.

A new permanent easement

A new perpetual easement on behalf of the Ed-An Properties was requested as part of the Salisbury & Grant project. According to a memo to the board, this easement allows access to the trail and preserves space between vehicles in the parking lot and utility poles.

"This is the southwest corner of Salisbury and US-52 intersection," Erin Easter director of development for West Lafayette said. "...That will allow us to extend the trail at that intersection, completing that entire Salisbury corridor."

This easement was approved unanimously by the board.

Notice to bidders

A notice to bidders was approved to be released for the Lindberg Road project.

"This project consists of reconstructing Lindberg Road from Northwestern Avenue to Salisbury Street," a memo to the board says. "The project includes a new sidewalk, multi-use trail, and storm-water drainage improvements."

Bids for the project will be opened at the Dec. 21, 2022 West Lafayette Redevelopment meeting.

Streetlights to LED upgrades

As previously mentioned in the September West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission meeting, there are plans to replace streetlights throughout Sagamore Parkway, Yeager Road between Northwestern and Sagamore Parkway, and more with LED lighting.

An agreement between Duke Energy and the West Lafayette Street Department was approved Tuesday to get the ball rolling on this project.

The city's streetlights currently run on HSP - high pressure sodium - lighting. The transition from HSP to LED lighting will allow for more light output while simultaneously being more energy efficient.

This project will not exceed $272,163.83.

"This has been a long drive, and we are first in goal, so we're pretty excited about this project right here," Ben Anderson, street commissioner, said. "This is entering into the agreement with Duke Energy...Duke's service boundary starts at Kalberer Road and goes south all the way down to the southern inch of the city limit.

"So anything north of Kalberer Road is Tipmont REMC...So this will definitely lower our monthly bill."

