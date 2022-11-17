Customers can now option their 2023 Corvette Stingray in a way that hasn’t been offered before, as GM now offers the C8 with a new visible carbon fiber ground effects kit. The visible carbon fiber ground effects kit (RPO Code 5VM) includes a more aggressive front splitter with side winglets as well as full side rocker splitters. The option is offered as an LPO, or dealer-installed option, meaning it will be installed on the Vette at the dealership, rather than at the factory. Additionally, the package must be spec’d with one of the following additionally options (pricing and RPO Code in parenthesis, respectively):

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO