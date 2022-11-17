Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
gmauthority.com
You Could Win A 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible 2LZ
Corvette fans still have a lot of love for the C7 generation, including the supercharged C7 Corvette Z06. Now, this gorgeous 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible is up for grabs in a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. The 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible featured here is offered as the grand...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is The Fastest-Turning Trim Level
The Chevy Silverado ZR2 serves as the most off-road capable model within the Silverado light duty family. Originally introduced for the 2022 model year, this all-terrain pickup has been highly sought after, and now, GM Authority has learned that it’s the fastest-turning trim level in the Silverado 1500 lineup.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Edge Blue Racing Stripes: Photos
Ever since Chevy first revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06, fans, enthusiasts and prospective buyers have been itching to see the high performance machine in all its colors and configurations. Today, GM Authority has captured a C8 Z06 Coupe with racing stripes. The model seen here is the 2023 Chevy Corvette...
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Spotted Undisguised On U.S. Roads
With the upcoming departure of the Buick Encore, questions have cropped up over what would serve as Buick’s fourth crossover in the American market. In October, GM Authority exclusively reported that it was expected that the Buick Envista that would fill this role, instead of the three-row Buick Envision Plus. Now, GM Authority eagle-eyed photographers just captured an Envista undergoing testing US public roads.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Kit
Customers can now option their 2023 Corvette Stingray in a way that hasn’t been offered before, as GM now offers the C8 with a new visible carbon fiber ground effects kit. The visible carbon fiber ground effects kit (RPO Code 5VM) includes a more aggressive front splitter with side winglets as well as full side rocker splitters. The option is offered as an LPO, or dealer-installed option, meaning it will be installed on the Vette at the dealership, rather than at the factory. Additionally, the package must be spec’d with one of the following additionally options (pricing and RPO Code in parenthesis, respectively):
gmauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical Cadillac Celestiq Coupe
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq production vehicle last month, pulling the sheets on Cadillac‘s all-new, all-electric halo sedan. While the new Cadillac Celestiq can certainly turn some heads, we got to wondering – what would it look like as a two-door coupe?. Before we begin, it...
gmauthority.com
Poll: Which Looks Better – Silverado EV Or Sierra EV?
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle efforts with the introduction of new EV variants for the popular Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, both of which promise all the traditional capability and utility expected of the nameplates, plus cutting-edge technology and powertrains. Both models present all-new exterior designs that emphasize their electron-powered status. The question now is which design looks better – the Chevy Silverado EV, or the GMC Sierra EV?
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Titanium Rush Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Frosted Pine Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Titanium Rush Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Titanium Rush hue. Assigned RPO code G6M and touch-up paint code WA-618G, Titanium Rush...
gmauthority.com
70 Percent Of Chevy Trax Buyers Opted For Front-Wheel Drive, Says GM
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, introducing the second generation of the small crossover. Available next year as a 2024 model, the all-new subcompact crossover overhauls everything from the architecture, exterior, powertrain, interior, technology, and everything in between. Notably, perspective buyers will no longer be able to spec a Trax with all-wheel-drive (AWD), since the 2024 Chevy Trax will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive (FWD) form.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Grille Insert
The Chevy Corvette Z06 is GM’s answer to sports cars and supercars alike. While developed as a track weapon capable of putting German and Italian supercars to shame, Chevy has recently been focused on offering more accessories for the C8 Corvette. Now, the 2023 Z06 gets a new grille insert.
gmauthority.com
Fiat 500e Revealed For North America As GM Small EV Rival
Stellantis has just unveiled the Fiat 500e at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which could potentially serve as a rival to the Chevy Bolt EV. Not many details were given during the presentation, but specifications about the European-spec electric Fiat 500 are known. In that market, the Fiat 500 EV uses a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, yielding a range up to 320 kilometers (198 miles) using the WLTP test protocol. Charge speeds of up to 85 kW can replenish the battery to 80 percent in 35 minutes.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Dually Gets 18-Inch Wheels For The First Time
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced in early October, the update incorporates revisions to the exterior, an overhauled cockpit, along with noteworthy updates to the powertrain and capabilities. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2024 GMC Sierra HD models in the dual-rear-wheel (DRW/dually) configuration will receive a new tire and wheel combination.
gmauthority.com
Buick Brand Drops In Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings
Buick has dropped in Consumer Reports’ annual Reliability Rankings, indicating decreased reliability across brand’s lineup. In the yearly report, Buick fell seven spots to rank 11th. This places the brand towards the top of the list, just behind rivals Lincoln and Kia. Of all the GM brands, Buick...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Deep Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces a new generation for the mid-size pickup. Along with a new exterior, an overhauled interior, and an all-new powertrain, the all-new Canyon also receives a few new colors. GM Authority have just captured this example sporting the new Deep Bronze Metallic hue. Spotted undergoing validation...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Second Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,581 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 178 percent compared to 927 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
As soon as a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually plummets. Given the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to prospective buyers than ever before. To help consumers decide which vehicles lose less value than others, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Hummer EV Pickup is among the honored.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envista Front-End Styling Will Become Common Across The Brand’s Models
GM pulled the sheets off the 2023 Buick Envista over the summer, revealing the all-new crossover in a global debut in China last August. Notably, the new Buick Envista gives us a look at the Buick brand’s latest styling direction, with the crossover’s front fascia design cues set to make their way across Buick’s crossover lineup going forward.
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Long You’ve Been Waiting For Your GM Vehicle: Poll Results
Long wait times are the norm these days when it comes to new vehicle delivery, and GM is no exception, with some GM customers waiting more than two years to finally get their new ride. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the lengthy wait times experienced by GM Authority readers with the following poll results.
