Women's LIV Golf league could be difficult for many LPGA golfers to turn down | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

NAPLES — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners' checks.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold.

Now the focus shifts to a possible women's LIV Golf series and if a country that continues to discriminate against women will save some of that life-changing money for them.

More LPGA coverage: LPGA event in Naples helps return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian battered area

LIV Golf lookahead: 2023: 'Next year is going to be explosive'

CEO Greg Norman was asked by the Palm Beach Post in July if LIV Golf would venture into the women's side.

"One hundred percent. Drop the mic on that," he said. "We have discussed it internally, the opportunity is there."

That comment got the attention of LPGA golfers. Some are sending out warning signals to the LPGA Tour.

"I think a lot of women they would go because it's a big difference," Spaniard Carlota Ciganda said this week from the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. "If they are asking you to go to Saudi and they are going to pay you $5 million, what would you do? Would you stay here? Would you go and take the money?

"I understand both points. I don't think it's right or wrong. You have some political ideas but at the same time this is our job and if you have an opportunity somewhere else why not take advantage and go."

Madelene Sagstrom, a six-year LPGA veteran from Sweden, has noted the rivalry LIV created with the PGA Tour, and the friction between those who defected from the tour and those who have remained loyal.

Sagstrom is not sure the LPGA Tour could survive a similar conflict.

"I think the LPGA will have to handle it differently than the PGA Tour," Sagstrom said. "We're a little bit more vulnerable I would say."

Karrie Webb, the seven-time major winner who lives in Boynton Beach, told Golfweek in June she fears a LIV women's league could "ruin women’s golf." Webb grew up idolizing Norman, a fellow Aussie, but has posted her disappointment in her "childhood hero" .

Following the Palm Beach Post's report in July, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan told the London Times "she would engage in a conversation" with LIV if it means promoting women's golf. But she added there are "a lot of factors to consider" before the LPGA would do business with LIV Golf.

Marcoux Samaan declined to speculate further when asked this week about LIV entering the women's golf business.

"As a steward of the game, we're just really listening and learning," she said. "We don't know what the intentions are. We're really just focused on us."

The golfers' focus certainly has been on the LPGA and more specifically the $2 million check for this week's winner. But the disparity in the money on the LPGA Tour compared to the PGA Tour and LIV gets the attention of most women on the tour.

LIV distributed $255 million in prize money and bonuses for eight events this year. That number will jump to $405 million for 14 events next year. The PGA Tour purses for a 47-event 2022-23 season will increase to $428.6 million.

The LPGA approached $90 million for 34 tournaments this season. Included is the $7 million purse for this week's Tour Championship.

World No. 15 Charley Hull of England believes many of her peers would seriously consider a LIV invite if it included life-altering pay checks.

"I think maybe they would," she said. "I think it would be a very hard one but if the LIV tour did come along and they did offer you something, you'd be mad not to have a look and consider it."

LIV Golf, which will be rebranded as the LIV Golf League in 2023, has drawn heavy criticism because of Saudi Arabia's repeated human rights violations. And not only are women repressed, women's rights activists and political prisoners reportedly have been sexually assaulted, tortured, and killed in Saudi Arabian detention cells.

But unlike the men, women's golf already has ties to Saudi Arabia. Aramco, the Saudi Arabian  petroleum and natural gas company, is in partnership with the Ladies European Tour. The Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series takes place across three continents. A team series aligns with LIV Golf's team concept that has become the most popular feature of its men's series.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is Feb. 16-19 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City and has a $5 million purse, up from $1 million in 2022.

Several LPGA golfers are sponsored by Aramco, some promoting Golf Saudi on shirts and hat. Georgia Hall, ranked 31st in the world, was last year's winner of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. She said this week "a lot of factors would matter" if LIV started a women's league and she was pursued.

"Investors coming in like they are, putting a lot of money into golf in general is a good thing for women," she said. "It's definitely interesting to see if there will be a LIV women's tour."

The final Aramco Team Series event for the 2022 season was at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point in New York and won by Lexi Thompson. Her relationship with Donald Trump could be a factor if she had a decision to make.

Thompson, No. 7 in the world and from Delray Beach, is a longtime member at Trump International in West Palm Beach and golfed with Trump while he was president. Trump has aligned himself with LIV Golf and next year at least three LIV events will be held at his properties.

Thompson and current world No. 1 Nelly Korda of Sarasota were asked about a possible future union with LIV.

"No opportunities have been brought upon us or the tour," Thompson said. "I know Mollie said that she would have conversations but that's not in our control. We are just doing what we can on our tour."

Korda won the individual title at the Aramco Team Series event at Sotogrande in Spain in August.

"My eyes are set on the LPGA," she said. "That's all speculation to me. I'm focusing on the LPGA Tour and what's in front of me and with all the LIV stuff going on, that's all speculation and I don't focus on speculations."

Now, all eyes and ears will be on what Norman and LIV Golf have in store for the women.

golfmagic.com

Report: Judge rules Mickelson's involvement in LIV antitrust case NOT over

Phil Mickelson may have to give evidence in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, after a judge ruled the six-time major champion is still the subject of discovery. This news was first reported by Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. Hoggard's report outlines that Mickelson, along with Hudson...
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Naples Daily News

CME Group CEO 'exceptionally disappointed' with LPGA leadership heading into record payday

The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour. Beginning in 2011, CME began title-sponsoring the LPGA’s year-ending event, eventually integrating the firm’s Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples with the LPGA’s season-ending event at the...
golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.
WSB Radio

LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour

NAPLES, Fla. — (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
Golf Channel

PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract

The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
CBS Miami

Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

AP — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year.Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on the final at Tiburon Golf Club."There was a lot of...
The Florida Times-Union

RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013.  Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Rodgers, Sahith Theegala among crowded leaderboard bidding for first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The fact that Patrick Rodgers still is seeking his first PGA Tour victory after 225 career starts is one of golf’s great mysteries. But that could change on Sunday at the RSM Classic as Rodgers made four straight birdies on the back nine Saturday to shoot 6-under 64 and shares the 54-hole lead with Ben Martin. It’s Rodgers’s first 54-hole lead since the 2017 John Deere Classic.
Golf Digest

With Rahm, Fitzpatrick, McIlroy in contention, DP World Tour Championship sets up for a dramatic Sunday finish

DUBAI, U.A.E. — This is a script that requires no editing, but definitely some clarification. With one round to play in the DP World Tour Championship, the class in the field has risen inexorably to the top of the leader board. World No. 5 Jon Rahm leads at 15 under par after three circuits of the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. One shot back is U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick. European Ryder Cup player Alex Noren is third on 13 under, one ahead of World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is tied with Tyrrell Hatton. Last week’s winner, Tommy Fleetwood, is next, T-6 alongside the impressive Pole, Adrian Meronk.
