U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia
Police are on the scene after a U-Haul drove into a deli in West Philadelphia.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
NBC Philadelphia
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
MONTCO.Today
Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening
Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
Two men shot in Delaware County: Police
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer injured after patrol car struck in Bustleton intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after a two-car crash in the city's Bustleton section Friday night. Police say the officer was driving through a green light at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Northeast Boulevard when his patrol car was struck around 9 p.m.
Suspects get away with $2K in cell phones, tablets from Northeast Philadelphia store
According to police, four men entered the store and took about $2,000 in cash, cell phones and tablets.
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
MONTCO.Today
These Montgomery County Places Among Cities with Fastest Growing Home Prices in Philadelphia Metro
Over the last several years, the pandemic has been a driving force behind the real estate boom causing home prices to skyrocket in Montgomery County, reports Stacker. In fact, among the 30 cities in the Philadelphia metro area that have seen their prices rise the fastest, six are in Montgomery County.
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
etxview.com
Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
phillyvoice.com
Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs
A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
