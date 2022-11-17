ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Associated Press

Kings beat Pistons 137-129, extend winning streak to 6 games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Fox scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining that extended Sacramento’s lead to six points. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-4. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds. He hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help secure the victory. Kevin Huerter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as all of the Kings’ starters scored in double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3. He also had a season-high 15 assists, just one shy of his career high.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay.They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Vikings."We kind of found our formula, just running the ball, pounding the defense, dominating on all phases of the game," Pollard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC4 Columbus

Tarasov turns back 46 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 46 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal, and Yegor Chinakhov and Boone Jenner […]
COLUMBUS, OH

