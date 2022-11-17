MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay.They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Vikings."We kind of found our formula, just running the ball, pounding the defense, dominating on all phases of the game," Pollard...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO