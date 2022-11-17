Read full article on original website
dr00t
3d ago
Illinois law enforcement prosecutes man for dumping fish. Meanwhile, Chicago gangs dump bodies and stolen vehicles across the very same ponds… 😆
Reply(1)
3
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
