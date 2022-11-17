Read full article on original website
Related
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
boreal.org
Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain
People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
mprnews.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
If You Left Minnesota, What Things Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Newest winter outlook from NWS favors more snow in Minnesota December-February
It's beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in Minnesota and there may be no turning back. On Thursday, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center updated its winter outlook for December-February and it paints all but the southwest corner of Minnesota in an area where above normal precipitation is possible. It...
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0