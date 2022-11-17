ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain

People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota

Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update

This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals

Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy