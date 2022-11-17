As soon as a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually plummets. Given the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to prospective buyers than ever before. To help consumers decide which vehicles lose less value than others, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Hummer EV Pickup is among the honored.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO