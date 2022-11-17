Read full article on original website
GM Announces $45M Investment At Bedford Casting Operations For EV Component Production
Earlier this week, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors is planning to announce an investment in its Bedford casting facility in Indiana. Today, GM announced a $45 million investment in the aluminum die casting foundry. The General is steadily increasing its production capabilities of electric vehicles, as models like...
Poll: Should GM Limit EV Charging At Its Ren Cen World Headquarters?
GM is going all-in on EVs, with plans to transition its entire light-duty vehicle portfolio to electric power by 2035. Unsurprisingly, that transition includes the installation of new EV chargers around prominent GM facilities and buildings, such as the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit. With that in mind, it would make sense to limit charging access in front of the GM Ren Cen to strictly GM vehicles, right?
GM Stock Value Down 3 Percent During Week Of November 14 – November 18, 2022
The value of GM stock was down during the week of November 14th to November 18th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.77 per share, representing a decrease of $1.35 per share, or 3.28 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $41.12.
GM Expects To Save $2,000 Per EV With Digital Retailing Platform
During its investor presentation held earlier this week, GM confirmed its expectations that its EV portfolio will prove profitable as soon as 2025. To back its claims, The General pointed to several key developments, one being the introduction of a new digital retailing platform for the sale of electric vehicles.
GM Confirms Expectations Of Profitable EV Portfolio By 2025
For automakers, one of the biggest challenges to the widespread adoption of EVs is profitability. Fortunately, as GM Authority reported earlier this week, GM expects that its electric-powered vehicles will be profitable as soon as 2025. As evidence to back up its claim, GM points to several key developments:. New...
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
As soon as a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually plummets. Given the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to prospective buyers than ever before. To help consumers decide which vehicles lose less value than others, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Hummer EV Pickup is among the honored.
Fiat 500e Revealed For North America As GM Small EV Rival
Stellantis has just unveiled the Fiat 500e at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which could potentially serve as a rival to the Chevy Bolt EV. Not many details were given during the presentation, but specifications about the European-spec electric Fiat 500 are known. In that market, the Fiat 500 EV uses a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, yielding a range up to 320 kilometers (198 miles) using the WLTP test protocol. Charge speeds of up to 85 kW can replenish the battery to 80 percent in 35 minutes.
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Second Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,581 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 178 percent compared to 927 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine...
Here’s How Long You’ve Been Waiting For Your GM Vehicle: Poll Results
Long wait times are the norm these days when it comes to new vehicle delivery, and GM is no exception, with some GM customers waiting more than two years to finally get their new ride. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the lengthy wait times experienced by GM Authority readers with the following poll results.
Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Sales Continue Segment Dominance In Q3 2022
Combined Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales in the U.S. increased over 27 percent to 43,170 units in Q3 2022, comprised of:. 29,585 units of the Tahoe, an increase...
2024 Buick Envista Spotted Undisguised On U.S. Roads
With the upcoming departure of the Buick Encore, questions have cropped up over what would serve as Buick’s fourth crossover in the American market. In October, GM Authority exclusively reported that it was expected that the Buick Envista that would fill this role, instead of the three-row Buick Envision Plus. Now, GM Authority eagle-eyed photographers just captured an Envista undergoing testing US public roads.
GMC Acadia Sales Jumped 52 Percent During Q3 2022
GMC Acadia Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Acadia deliveries totaled 14,406 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 52 percent compared to 9,457 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Acadia sales decreased about 30 percent...
Upcoming GM Rival VinFast Now Actively Testing Vehicles In Michigan
Vietnamese EV startup VinFast has begun testing vehicles in Michigan, GM Authority has just learned. VinFast has some GM-related history, since the firm had acquired the GM plant in Hanoi a few years ago. Since then, The General and the Vietnamese EV company have entered a strategic partnership that allows VinFast to have exclusive distribution rights of Chevy products in Vietnam. Now, VinFast is actively testing vehicles in what is essentially GM’s backyard.
70 Percent Of Chevy Trax Buyers Opted For Front-Wheel Drive, Says GM
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, introducing the second generation of the small crossover. Available next year as a 2024 model, the all-new subcompact crossover overhauls everything from the architecture, exterior, powertrain, interior, technology, and everything in between. Notably, perspective buyers will no longer be able to spec a Trax with all-wheel-drive (AWD), since the 2024 Chevy Trax will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive (FWD) form.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Brings Back GM Logo In New Easter Egg
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 charged out of the shadows in late October as the first of several trim levels available for the battery electric pickup. Interestingly, the Sierra EV is the first vehicle to bear GM’s new logo as an easter egg, as GM Authority recently discovered.
Buick Envista Front-End Styling Will Become Common Across The Brand’s Models
GM pulled the sheets off the 2023 Buick Envista over the summer, revealing the all-new crossover in a global debut in China last August. Notably, the new Buick Envista gives us a look at the Buick brand’s latest styling direction, with the crossover’s front fascia design cues set to make their way across Buick’s crossover lineup going forward.
Upcoming Chevy Small Car Spotted Testing In Mexico
After GM Authority exclusively reported the start of production of an upcoming Chevy small car in China in early August, the new subcompact vehicle has just been captured during its validation tests ahead of its official launch in Mexico. The upcoming Chevy small car, still without a name, was captured...
