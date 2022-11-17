Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
Complete lists of 2022 Michigan Top Workplaces winners
Here are the winners of the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. The Free Press partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm, for the 15th year to determine this year's winners. The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback that is then analyzed based on...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
wcsx.com
Tips for the Michigan Snowbird
Florida has a special place in the hearts of most Michiganders. Every winter a majority of Michigan families say goodbye to the retired snowbirds… those who live in the warmer climates for Michigan’s less-than-desirable winter months. Some of the most popular states our family snowbirds migrate to are Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 21,000 people moved from Michigan to Florida each year in 2019. With that being said, we have tips for the Michigan snowbird.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.
How to watch ‘Bad Axe,’ a critically-revered documentary about Michigan family’s struggles
BAD AXE, MI — A documentary filmmaker’s account of his family’s struggles in small-town Michigan during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic opens in theaters this week. The 100-minute film, “Bad Axe,” takes place in the Thumb community director David Siev calls home when he leaves...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
WWMTCw
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Pizza Vending Machine In Ann Arbor Shuts Down After Only 5 Months
After all the hype and amazement that went into it, the vending machine that slides out an entire pizza has been shut down in Ann Arbor after only being active for 5 months, with a statement released by the company, PizzaForno, that makes the machines:. PizzaForno has found alternate locations...
WOOD
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0