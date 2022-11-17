ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
Tips for the Michigan Snowbird

Florida has a special place in the hearts of most Michiganders. Every winter a majority of Michigan families say goodbye to the retired snowbirds… those who live in the warmer climates for Michigan’s less-than-desirable winter months. Some of the most popular states our family snowbirds migrate to are Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 21,000 people moved from Michigan to Florida each year in 2019. With that being said, we have tips for the Michigan snowbird.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends

The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
MICHIGAN STATE
Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan

If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo, MI
