KCCI Archive: Iowa elects first woman attorney general
DES MOINES, Iowa — When the final figures were in, Bonnie Campbell, in her first run at public office, had succeeded in becoming the state's first female attorney general. Watch the video above to see Campbell talk about her first priority after getting into office in 1991.
‘The Cookie Man’ Joe Barksdale dies
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The famous founder of Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa State Fair has died, KCCI reports. Joe Barksdale was known as “The Cookie Man.” He started Barksdale’s Cookies in 1994. After 27 years, he and his wife gifted the cookie legacy and recipe to the State Fair, so Iowans can enjoy the cookies forever.
Iowa Weekend: Holiday Hijinks Ahead!
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance join Jeff to preview a bevy of holiday weekend events in advance of Thanksgiving. Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy
You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
Iowa’s Two First Ladies of the United States: A Look Back [PHOTOS]
Since George Washington became President of the United States in 1789, only 53 women have held the role of First Lady. Only two of them have been Iowa natives. Amazingly, they both served the nation in a 30-year period. The first Iowa-born woman to serve as First Lady was Lou...
Anchor Steve Karlin to retire following 34 years at KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 News Anchor Steve Karlin announced Tuesday he will retire next year. The Iowa native, who has spent more than three decades with Iowa's News Leader, will retire on March 1, 2023. Karlin joined KCCI Anchor Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts in 2015...
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat
The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
