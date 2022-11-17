Read full article on original website
Ex-Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Not Running For Mayor Of Chicago
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn isn’t running for mayor of Chicago. Quinn announced yesterday that he has decided not to do so, instead focusing on community organizing. He declined to endorse any of the candidates seeking to replace incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Curran eyes 'balance' as he prepares to lead Illinois Senate's GOP minority
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that’s more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,”...
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs
TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
Illinois quick hits: Flu surge warning; former Illinois governor may announce Chicago mayor bid
An Illinois public health official is warning of a surge in flu cases this winter. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has dramatically changed in the past week. She said the southeastern part of the country is getting hit and Illinois is not far behind.
Can I record the police in Illinois?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
Is a new Illinois law targeting organized retail crime making a difference?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into the holiday season, there are concerns about theft and robbery. On Thursday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on a brazen theft at the luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A woman ran out the door with an armful of clothes and escaped in a waiting car. A new law on the books targets retail thefts like that one at Moncler. In the fall of last year into this past winter, organized retail thefts involving multiple offenders made regular headlines on the Magnificent Mile in particular. Full text of the lawAs CBS...
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
Illinois quick hits: Man sentenced to seven years for helping ISIS; ISU farm fire collapses building
State superintendent of education retiring The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. The issue of ISBE leadership under Ayala was a flashpoint in the recent gubernatorial election with Pritzker’s Republican challenger saying his first action if elected would be to fire...
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Illinois senate passes bill requiring state to divest from Russia
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would show support Ukraine by removing any financial sources the state supports. The bill aims to remove any kind of financial relationship the state has with Russia to respond to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Some ways the proposed law would cut ties […]
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot roasted for new campaign ad: 'Just resign in disgrace'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot releases a new campaign ad touting her "cool" response to COVID, as critics point out the city's sky-high murder rate.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
