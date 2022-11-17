Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also...
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
Dividend growth and long-term competitiveness are often more important factors than a stock's yield. Innovative Industrial Properties is hiking its dividend significantly while growing rapidly. Medical Properties Trust is expanding at a relatively slower rate, and that probably won't change anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?
Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now
British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged Below $8 This Week
Algonquin Power cut its earnings outlook for the full year. Lower earnings could also mean smaller dividends going forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Chevron has one of the best dividend track records in the oil patch. Consolidated Edison is on its way to dividend royalty. National Retail Properties has one of longest dividend-growth streaks among REITs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
Motley Fool
These 2 Tech Stars Are Leading Nasdaq Stocks Higher
The Nasdaq remained volatile, with modest gains to start the session on Friday. Palo Alto Networks kept taking advantage of strength in the cybersecurity industry. Applied Materials is fighting back against tough conditions in semiconductors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week
Rumble is a video platform trying to compete with YouTube. However, the company has huge operating losses and an extremely high valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Foot Locker Stock Popped Today
In a challenging environment, Foot Locker raised its guidance. The company expects stiffer headwinds in the fourth quarter. At a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8, the stock is well priced. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Cano Health Plummeted 29.5% This Week
Cano had worse-than-expected numbers in its third-quarter report. The stock is down more than 61% over the past month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Chart Industries Plummeted This Week
Chart Industries is spending $4.4 billion to acquire Howden. Several Wall Street analysts espoused a bearish tone towards the Chart's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street
Clinical trial results and an FDA advisory committee vote recently drove shares of two biotech stocks through the roof, and analysts think they can climb even higher. Ardelyx is developing a treatment for dialysis patients that has a second chance at earning FDA approval. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is working on...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
After leading the broader market to new highs in 2021, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been a clear drag this year. Every stock market crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. These awe-inspiring fast-paced companies have the tools necessary to make long-term investors...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Gap Were Gaining Today
Gap surprised the market with growing revenue and a profit. The company is in the midst of another turnaround effort, and plans to cut $250 million in annual expenses. The stock is cheap and has room to run if the turnaround yields results. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Comments / 0