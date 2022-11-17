Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases have resulted in lockdowns and other restrictive policies all year, which have hurt the Chinese economy. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating on Lufax after disappointing quarterly results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
Sea's growth slowed this year, and free cash flow turned deeply negative. Management eased back on growth initiatives and tried to get to self-sufficiency as quickly as possible. The narrative might change for the better if it can get to profitability by the end of 2023. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla's shares are more attractive after their sharp decline in 2023, according to two Wall Street investment firms. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Datadog continues to impress even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Global-e Online has had its stumbles, but the company continues to expand rapidly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing -- and its telemedicine deal size is growing. Novavax could benefit from the coronavirus booster market. The return of Disney’s longtime CEO could trigger a new era of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Were on Big Shoppers' Lists on Black Friday
Wall Street prepared for a quiet open on the day after Thanksgiving. Silvergate Capital rose as a major crypto investor took a sizable stake in the bank. Manchester United added to gains as speculation swirled over who might buy the team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Although all three major U.S. stock indexes have plunged into a bear market, the Nasdaq has fared the worst. Big market pullbacks are an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to buy into innovative businesses at a discount. These five stellar growth stocks are perfectly positioned within their respective industries. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Quotes You Probably Haven't Heard that Will Inspire You to Buy More Stocks
Buffett believes economic periods like right now are some of the best opportunities to build wealth. It's better to buy at a good price than wait for a great price. The S&P 500 has an undefeated track record, and Buffett doesn't believe that will change anytime soon. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Forever
AbbVie is a safe bet for continued sales and dividend growth. Bristol Myers Squibb offers a solid dividend and a promising pipeline. Johnson & Johnson is one of the bluest blue chip stocks around. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Novocure Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Bull case: Novocure has several major catalysts on the way. Bear case: Investors could have a better entry point with Novocure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Will New Leadership Mean New Highs for These 3 Major Consumer Stocks?
Bob Iger is returning for a second stint as CEO of Disney at a pivotal time for the company. Mary Dillon had great success at Ulta Beauty, and now she's aiming for Foot Locker's turnaround. Restaurant Brands is bringing in former Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Accenture's technological expertise means its services will always be in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Will This Popular Stock Alternative Get Even Better in 2023?
Stock markets produce strong long-term returns but have been volatile lately. Many investors have turned to Series I savings bonds for guaranteed returns tied to inflation. It's possible that I bonds will pay investors an extra kicker above the inflation rate in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
There's a Huge Silver Lining From the FTX Debacle
The size of the crypto exchange and its implosion is now spreading to other crypto companies. Investors have also lost a lot of faith in crypto after seeing so much dubious behavior. But there is some potential good that can come out of this difficult situation. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
Amazon is seeing pressure in slowing revenue and rising costs. It's focusing on profitability, but it's setting the stage for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0