Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
Cook County taxpayers on hook for $1.3 million after court reporter's harassment claim

CHICAGO (CBS) – Leering, snickering, making sexual gestures – a former court reporter who contacted CBS 2 said that's how some deputies treated her at a Cook County courthouse, repeatedly.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained why taxpayers are on the hook for how her complaints were handled.At Cook County courthouse, District 2, you can get married, fight an eviction, and argue a traffic violation. You can also be sexually harassed here, according to two lawsuits filed by a former Illinois court reporter.Court reporters transcribe proceedings in real time. They can't miss a word.They're required to "produce a verbatim record at a...
